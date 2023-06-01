“A deal with a murderous dictator” - Brandel Chamblee continues his attack on LIV Golf despite heat from fans

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee has once again attacked LIV Golf, referring to the Saudi regime as a 'murderous dictator.' It's not the first time this week that he has said something against the Saudi-backed league.

Last week, Chamblee posted a long tweet in response to comments made by Brooks Koepka's coach, Claude Harmon III. A few days ago, he got into a heated Twitter exchange with veteran Phil Mickelson over the breakaway league.

In his recent tweet, Chamblee posted a screenshot of a report published in Politico that reported that U.S. Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy had sacked the public relations firm Gitcho Goodwin, as it was also doing PR work for the Public Investment Fund.

The quoted section of the Politico piece stated:

"The firm also cited recent court filings in which representatives for the Public Investment Fund called the fund 'inextricably intertwined with the [Saudi] government such that' the Public Investment Fund’s 'objectives may be indistinguishable' from Saudi Arabia’s interests."

Chamblee reiterated that LIV Golf was less about the sport and more about concealing the atrocities done by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said:

"As I have said many times, LIV Golf is not so much a sports entity as it is MBS / Saudi Arabia trying to hide their atrocities and launder its reputation by buying sports stars. Any yielding to or agreement with them is a deal with a murderous dictator."

Brandel Chamblee

As I have said many times, LIV Golf is not so much a sports entity as it is MBS / Saudi Arabia trying to hide their atrocities and launder its reputation by buying sports stars. Any yielding to or agreement with them is a deal with a murderous dictator.

Given the backing of the Public Investment Fund and the major interest of the Saudi government, LIV Golf's existence has been in question since its inception. Critics have regularly questioned the human rights violations done by the Saudis, including the murder of the Arab journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Last year, many prominent players switched to the Saudi-backed league and were thus suspended from PGA Tour events, and the new league hasn't received rankings points yet. However, they were exempt from playing in the majors.

This year, LIV-associated golfers did extremely well in the two majors they played despite not playing many 72-hole events and facing multiple bans. Koepka finished T2 at the Masters and went on to win the 105th PGA Championship, which again sparked the debate of LIV vs. PGA.

Many experts have believed that the Saudi-backed circuit players should be allowed to play in the Ryder Cup scheduled for later this year, but Chamblee has been firm in his stance.

Why did Brandel Chamblee block Phil Mickelson on Twitter?

A Twitter spat between Brandel Chamblee and Phil Mickelson got so personal that the former blocked the veteran golfer on a popular social media application.

Last week, Brandel tweeted a long note in response to Harmon's remarks, where he called the former 'paid actor' of Golf Channel. To which Mickelson passed some personal remarks on the Golf Channel analyst calling him 'soft.'

He tweeted:

"He can rip apart me and countless others but as soon as someone shows his ignorance he can’t handle it. He’s softer now than he was as a player."

Phil Mickelson

He can rip apart me and countless others but as soon as someone shows his ignorance he can't handle it. He's softer now than he was as a player.

The 60-year-old Golf Channel analyst hit back at Mickelson, inviting him for a live discussion at the US Open. He also added that Phil was too soft to accept his invitation.

Later, Mickelson revealed that he couldn't see Chamblee's tweet because he was blocked.

However, it seems Mickelson has also blocked the former PGA Tour professional, as he wasn't responding to the tweets directly but on other accounts discussing them.

