“A feeder tour is the Korn Ferry Tour” - DP World Tour Keith Pelley bashes ‘irritating’ feeder tour claims

Amid increased talk about the DP World Tour being a ‘feeder tour’ to the PGA Tour, circuit chief Keith Pelley has come out to slam the claims. The tour chief bashed the statements made by critics as well as players and said that he is ‘irritated’ by such comments.

Pelley once again categorically denied the claims that came with the DP World Tour’s strategic alliance with the PGA Tour. He said that the ‘feeder tour’ claim has become a ‘narrative’ that the European circuit staff have become tired of hearing. Emphasizing his point, the chief said that the Korn Ferry Tour is a feeder, unlike his tour.

Speaking about the comments on the DP World Tour, Keith Pelley told the Golf Channel's Golf Today program:

"To say that I would be irritated by that comment would be a gargantuan understatement. It's a narrative that our staff is pretty well tired of hearing, you know the fact that we have a pathway to the PGA Tour, which is basically a formalized pathway that's been there for years, is one component of what is a multi-faceted tour with national opens, massive Rolex Series events, the BMW PGA Championship.”

He added:

"So, a feeder tour is the Korn Ferry Tour, which has one specific goal and that is to lead players to the PGA Tour. That is not what the DP World Tour is. So, although we have a formalized pathway with ten cards now to the DP World Tour, which we're thrilled about as part of a PGA Tour strategic Alliance, our alliance is far more than just that.

"And as I said, we've had some quick wins but really over time we'll develop a more cohesive strategy as we work closer with Jay Monahan and his team. But I tell you that's the only thing that will irritate me but that's okay, I'm over it."

Flushing It @flushingitgolf



The DPWT is now in the middle of a global feeder system that identifies talent and sends it to the US. It seems that everyone can see that except Keith.



So, Keith Pelley is now publicly calling the DPWT a "pathway to the PGA Tour". That sounds a lot like a feeder tour to me.The DPWT is now in the middle of a global feeder system that identifies talent and sends it to the US. It seems that everyone can see that except Keith.

It is pertinent to note that the DP World Tour started being dubbed a ‘feeder tour’ after it formalized a strategic alliance with the traditional PGA Tour. The alliance was made amid the emergence of LIV Golf. Following this, critics from around the world started claiming that the European circuit was simply working as a stepping stone for players to get on a more comprehensive and cash-rich American tour.

Keith Pelley defends DP World Tour amid feeder claims

It's pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time Keith Pelley has spoken out against feeder tour claims. The circuit chief had earlier slammed the claims and suggested that the European circuit was too big to become a feeder for the PGA.

Speaking ahead of last September's BMW PGA Championship, Pelley said:

“Some of these players have said we are a feeder tour, and even made a suggestion that we are headed towards being the fifth tour in the world. A feeder tour is a tour that exists purely to allow players to get to the next level. The Challenge Tour is a feeder tour. The Korn Ferry Tour is a feeder tour.”

He went on to question the media about the same. Pelley said:

“I'll ask you: Is this week a tournament that is on a feeder tour? A tournament that has sold-out crowds, television coverage around the world in 150 countries, five of the Top 15 players in the world? A tournament with 150 accredited media?”

Pelley’s latest comments come just a day after DP World Tour player Jordan Smith stated that the circuit has ‘always been’ a feeder to the big American tour.

