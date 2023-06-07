"A fractured ecosystem is not good" - LPGA Tour release statement on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF announcement

The LPGA Tour has welcomed the announcement of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and PIF-backed LIV Golf merger in a released statement. LPGA Tour commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said in her official statement that the fractured ecosystem wasn't good for the game, and they looked forward to understanding the impact of the announcement on the growth of the game.

After going through a series of verbal attacks and antitrust lawsuits against each other for two years, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf announced their unification on Tuesday, June 6. As the trio unites to operate as a unified entity going forward, all the lawsuits against each other will be dropped.

Mollie Marcoux Samaan stated in her official statement:

"As we have consistently said, a fractured ecosystem is not good for the game and we look forward to learning what today's announcement means for the growth and impact of global golf."

"We remain focused on growing the LPGA, continuing to work with the top partners in the world to provide the best opportunity for our membership and to make sure that everything we do continues to allow us to inspire, elevate and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course."

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf came into existence in 2022 and poached the likes of Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Cameron Smith by luring them with a huge amount of money. This resulted in the PGA Tour suspending all the defected players immediately from their events.

The main criticism behind the breakaway league was that it was using Saudi Arabia's blood money. The Saudi regime has been criticized for human rights violations such as the killing of eminent journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The PGA Tour also took a similar stance against the PIF-sponsored circuit. However, the latest merger announcement has shocked many, including the PGA professionals, who came to know about it only after it was announced.

PGA to control and PIF to sponsor the newly formed company after the merger of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf

The PGA Tour will control the newly formed company after the merger of the DP World Tour, the PGA Tour, and LIV Golf. As per the joint statement released on Tuesday, the PGA will appoint the majority of the board of directors of the new entity.

However, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) will be the major investor of the newly formed entity, will be the exclusive investor for an initial period, and will also have a right of first refusal under the new agreement

The statement read as per the PGA Tour:

"The new entity will work to ensure a cohesive schedule of events that will be exciting for fans, sponsors and all stakeholders. PIF will initially be the exclusive investor in the new entity, alongside the PGA TOUR, LIV Golf and the DP World Tour."

"Going forward, PIF will have the exclusive right to further invest in the new entity, including a right of first refusal on any capital that may be invested in the new entity, including into the PGA TOUR, LIV Golf and DP World Tour. The PGA TOUR will appoint a majority of the Board and hold a majority voting interest in the combined entity."

The statement further stated that the PIF's governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, will govern the new company.

