“A large number of the shots aren’t more important…” – Patrick Cantlay says he has a bias towards some golf courses as they’re ‘fairer than others' 

Patrick Cantlay has preferences for golf courses that he feels are 'fairer' than others. There's a reason why he thinks that. Cantlay was speaking to the media during a pre-event conference at RBC Heritage on Tuesday where he explained what he meant by 'fair'.

He said:

"I think some golf courses are more fair than others. One of the reasons why I like Riviera is I think it's maybe the fairest test that we play all year.

"To me, it [fair] means that a large number of the shots aren't more important than the other shots, so we'll play a place like TPC Sawgrass where the wave that you get or a wind switch could be two shots. At Riviera, a wind switch usually just means you're playing from the front apron and you have an easy up-and-down, if it were to be coming at you and pick up. That's why I think Riviera is fair."

He also gave his opinion on the Harbour Town Golf Links where RBC Heritage takes place.

"This golf course [Harbour Town Golf Links] has a lot of fair holes, but then you get like 14 on the back nine, which you can see carnage there, that par-3, because there's such a small area, and if you play in perfect conditions, it's totally fair. You know exactly what you need to do.

"But if you're playing on a blustery day and then the wind is up or the wind is down or the wind switches, you could look like a fool on that tee shot and hit what you thought was a perfect tee shot."

Cantlay feels Harbour Town is not the 'fairest' golf course like Riviera, however, it is one of the fairer courses. Harbour Town Golf Links is located on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Patrick Cantlay tied for fifth after two rounds of RBC Heritage

Patrick Cantlay was in a four-way tie for fifth place as he finished the second round at 6-under 65 to aggregate at 8-under alongside Tommy Fleetwood, Aaron Rai, and Viktor Hovland after 36 holes. Cantlay hit one eagle, six birdies, and just two bogeys on the second day at RBC.

Jimmy Walker, who was once close to losing his PGA Tour card, finished the second round at 65 to take a three-stroke lead over Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, and Justin Rose.

The 45-year-old golfer hit seven birdies and a bogey on Friday. He will look to strengthen the lead on Saturday.

Here's the leaderboard for the RBC Heritage after two rounds:

1 Jimmy Walker -12

T2 Justin Rose -9

T2 Scottie Scheffler -9

T2 Xander Schauffele -9

T5 Aaron Rai -8

T5 Mark Hubbard -8

T5 Patrick Cantlay -8

T5 Tommy Fleetwood -8

T5 Viktor Hovland -8

T10 Ben Griffin -7

T10 Brian Harman -7

T10 Emiliano Grillo -7

T10 Jordan Spieth -7

T10 Matt Kuchar -7

T10 Patton Kizzire -7

T10 Rickie Fowler -7

T10 Taylor Moore -7

T18 Carson Young -6

T18 Doug Ghim -6

T18 Jon Rahm -6

T18 Matt Fitzpatrick -6

T18 Nate Lashley -6

