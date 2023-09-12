“A little out of character here Nick?” – Fans react to Nick Faldo’s ‘savage’ post targeting Greg Norman

Former golf veteran Nick Faldo recently took a jibe at his sports rival, Greg Norman, leaving fans in splits on social media.

Both Faldo and Norman were fierce competitors in their prime and were subsequently inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. However, since the Australian golfer became the CEO of the controversial LIV Golf, Faldo has made several remarks on him.

In a recent video shared on Sir Nick & Lindz Lady Faldo, an alternate Twitter account managed by Nick Faldo and his wife Lindsay, the 66-year-old Englishman was spotted wearing a Jaws-themed t-shirt. During the video, he was asked about the last time he went shark hunting. Faldo glanced at his Quint's Shark Fishing shirt and humorously replied, '1996.'

"April '96 was my last shark hunt," he added.

It was a reference to Nick Faldo's famous third Masters win in 1996 when Norman collapsed in the final round despite having a six-stroke 54-hole lead. While Greg Norman shot 78 on Sunday, Faldo carded a low 67 to capture his third green jacket at the August National.

"I didn't need a bigger boat," he continued. "If you know what I mean. The boat was big enough."

Fans online were amused by Faldo's sly dig at his archrival. Here's a look at some of the comments:

"A little out of character here Nick? The ? Remains did you win the hunt or did the hunt just fall into your lap? It was a perfect storm a little bit of both but you did card very well that day as a shark finished up beaching itself."

"Sir Nick, that is the coolest shirt I have ever seen…just when I think you couldn’t possibly be any cooler, you went and topped yourself! 😀👍 🦈."

"What happened to the Round Table podcast? Enjoyed the one with Jack immensely."

"Excellent Sir Nick, you got the Shark (Norman) right in the ‘JAW’ 💕👍🍻"

"Classic. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

"Brilliant. It was the best final round in a major by anyone. I’ll never forget it."

"There’s an Afterglow to that burn."

How many titles has Nick Faldo won?

Nick Faldo is one of the greatest English golfers of all time. He has clinched 43 professional titles, with a tally of 30 wins on the European Tour, which ranks fifth highest on the all-time list. Additionally, he has also won six major championships, including three Masters and three Open Championship titles.

Here's a look at all the major championship, PGA Tour, and European Tour wins by Nick Faldo:

Major championships

Masters Tournament: 1989, 1990, 1996

The Open Championship: 1987, 1990, 1992

PGA Tour

1984: Sea Pines Heritage

1995: Doral-Ryder Open

1997: Nissan Open

European Tour

1977: Skol Lager Individual

1978: Colgate PGA Championship

1980: Sun Alliance PGA Championship (2)

1981: Sun Alliance PGA Championship (3)

1982: Haig Whisky TPC

1983: Paco Rabanne Open de France

1983: Martini International

1983: Car Care Plan International

1983: Lawrence Batley International

1983: Ebel European Masters Swiss Open

1984: Car Care Plan International (2)

1987: Peugeot Spanish Open

1988: Peugeot Open de France (2)

1988: Volvo Masters

1989: Volvo PGA Championship (4)

1989: Dunhill British Masters

1989: Peugeot Open de France (3)

1991: Carroll's Irish Open

1992: Carroll's Irish Open (2)

1992: Scandinavian Masters

1992: GA European Open

1993: Johnnie Walker Classic

1993: Carroll's Irish Open (3)

1994: Alfred Dunhill Open