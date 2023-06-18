Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy was involved in an unusual event on the third day of the US Open. Playing the fifth hole of the day, he walked away from the fairway to ask the inhabitants of a neighbouring house to turn down the music they were playing.

Xander Schauffele was preparing for his shot when McIlroy noticed that the music from the neighbouring house was too loud. He then went to the boundary between the course and the property to ask them to "cut it off."

Paolo Uggetti @PaoloUggetti house near 5th fairway playing house music and Rory was trying to get them to cut it off before Xander hit his shot house near 5th fairway playing house music and Rory was trying to get them to cut it off before Xander hit his shot https://t.co/9h1C7zbe59

The incident was recorded by reporter Paolo Uggetti, who covers the event for ESPN. Uggetti posted on his Twitter account a picture of the moment when Rory McIlroy approached the neighboring house to make his request.

Fans reacted in different ways to this situation. Mostly, they felt that McIlroy went too far in his treatment of the matter.

Here are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter:

"If you’re one of the best golfers in the world, a little house music should not bother you. Just watch Happy Gilmore."

"This is proving to be a bad venue for championship golf."

"LIV players will be used to it!"

"Course is a joke bunch of pedo celebs running around that place"

"The rich don’t care"

"Only correct response to that is crank it even louder."

"Thank you for validating a @livgolf_league exec’s claim that nobody wants @McIlroyRory on their team cuz 'he’s a little b**ch.'"

"Man I thought I was gonna get through a weekend without hearing about Rory b**ch about something."

"I love golf but this is weak shit. In most sports there is constant distraction and the players are tasked with overcoming it to perform at a high level. Who cares if someone was playing music on their own property that happens to be near a golf course."

"Come on! someone that can afford living near that course doesn’t give a sh*t about sh*t! That’s why @WMPhoenixOpen will always have the best crowd & tournament…you have wealthy people in the area & they don’t act the way these people do!"

Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele in the third round of the US Open

Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele had different performances in the third round of the US Open. The Northern Irishman scored -1, while the American played for +2.

McIlroy managed three birdies and two bogeys to close with 68, his worst round of the tournament so far. Nevertheless, his overall -9 keeps him just one stroke behind the leaders.

Schauffele, on the other hand, also had his least fortunate round of the US Open, with six bogeys and three birdies. This performance placed him T6, five strokes behind the first place.

