“A lot of ducks have to be lined up before it could happen” - Paul McGinley predicts Portmarnock will host The Open, but not anytime soon

The Open Championship is known to be the oldest Major on the golf circuit. Now, according to Paul McGinley, there is a possibility of it being hosted outside the United Kingdom for next year. The Portmarnock Golf Club will 'more likely than not' be the location for the 2023 Open Championship.

In October, the R&A said that it was keen to explore new possibilities for The Open's location. Paul McGinley spoke about the matter, and according to the Irish Independent he said:

"I think it's a reality and it's got more chance of happening than not happening, but the timeline is open. A lot of ducks have to be lined up before it could happen. But it's certainly a potential reality. Who would have thought that 10 years ago?"

Rory McIlroy spoke about the chances of a new course being added to The Open roster as well. Speaking via Golf Magic, he said:

"I think there's every chance the R&A are seriously looking at it," the 34-year-old previously said. "It would be fantastic."

McIlroy explained the importance of choosing the right venue for such a big Major championship, but the fact that Portmarnock is close to a major city and major airport is a pro in his books.

Paul McGinley advocates for Portmarnock to host the 2024 Open Championship

Paul McGinley said that while the Old Course was unique, there is currently nothing better than Portmarnock to add to The Open course roster.

"It will tick a lot of boxes for the R&A commercially and while St Andrews is unique, Portmarnock is as good as or better than anything on the current rota. The biggest challenge is getting in and out."

He also brought up the possibility of hosting the 2030 Ryder Cup at Portmarnock. However, that timeline might be too short, and the course can be looked at for a Ryder Cup location around 10 years from now.

"With the Ryder Cup in 2027, wouldn't it be wonderful to have something in the diary for 2030? But I think that timeline's too short. I'd say realistically, we're looking at nearer to 10 years from now."

Portmarnock has hosted the Irish Open 19 times and the Men's Amateur Championship in 2019.