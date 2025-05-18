"A lot of great players chasing me": Scottie Scheffler isn’t complacent despite his lead at the PGA Championship 2025

Scottie Scheffler opened up about his good chance to win the third Major of his career at the 2025 PGA Championship. The American golfer took the three-stroke lead in the game after three rounds.

Ad

Scheffler remains focused while heading into the final round of the tournament. In the post-round press conference on Saturday, May 17, he candidly reflected on being in contention to win this Major for the first time in his career. He has previously won the Masters two times. Scheffler said (via ASAP Sports):

"It would mean a lot. You know, these tournaments are very important to us, and you work your whole life to have a chance to win major tournaments, any tournament for that matter, and tomorrow I have a good opportunity to go out there and try and win the golf tournament."

Ad

Trending

"But it's going to take another really good round. There are a lot of great players chasing me on the leaderboard, and someone is going to put up a great round, and it's up to me to go out there and have another really good round and finish off the tournament. Looking forward to the challenge," he added.

Ad

After the third round of the PGA Championship, Jon Rahm also made a quick jump on the leaderboard. He played a round of 67 to settle in the T5 position. He is also in contention for the title. Keegan Bradley tied for eighth at 5-under. Bryson DeChambeau also had a good game on Saturday, and he settled in T8.

A look into Scottie Scheffler's performance at the 2025 PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 PGA Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler started his campaign at the PGA Championship on Thursday, May 15, with an opening round of 2-under 69. He started the game on the tenth hole of the Quality Hollow Golf Club but ended up making a bogey on the 11th and then a birdie on the 12th.

Ad

He had improved as the game progressed and added an eagle on the 15th, followed by a double bogey on the 16th. Meanwhile, on the back nine, Scheffler carded three birdies and a bogey for a round of 69.

In the second round of the Major, Scottie Scheffler teed it up on the first hole and shot two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. However, he also made a bogey on the 13th for a round of 3-under 68.

Scheffler maintained his good game even in the third round of the Major and played a round of 6-under 65. He made three birdies and a bogey on the front nine and four birdies, two bogeys, and an eagle on the back nine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More