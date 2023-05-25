“A lot of that looked very familiar”- Justin Leonard reminded of Tiger Woods while watching Charlie Woods at Florida Junior Club Championship

Justin Leonard found a lot of similarities between Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods' gameplay when he saw him playing at a junior club championship in Florida. Leonard's son Luke goes to Benjamin School in Palm Beach, the same school where Charlie studies.

Speaking at the pre-event conference of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Leonard stated it was fun watching both his son and junior Woods play as it was the first time both were playing together despite being in the same school.

Leonard said, as per Golf Week:

"They go to the same school, although they’re on different campuses. He’ll be a freshman, so they’ll be at the same school. But I think it was Luke’s first time to play with him, and I know it was his first time to play in front of Tiger Woods."

The 50-year-old golfer was in praise of Charlie, stating that he enjoyed watching him play alongside his son.

"I enjoyed not only watching my son play, watching Charlie play because he played great, and then talking about junior golf with Tiger for nine holes and little things that we see in our kids that they need to work on or whatever it may be.”

On the par-5 12th hole, Charlie played a shot that reminded Justin of Woods Senior. Drawing a few similarities between both, Leonard explained, as per GolfWeek:

"This beautiful high-like soft cut looked like a 3-hybrid or something. Landed on the green, and it stopped dead. There might have been a little bit of a club twirl at the end of it, and I walked by Tiger, I go, ‘Okay, a lot of that looked very familiar,’ and we both had a good chuckle."

When will Justin Leonard start playing at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship?

Justin Leonard is scheduled to tee off at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship with Darren Clarke and Mike Weir on Thursday, May 25 at 1:20 p.m. EST at Fields Ranch East, Frisco.

The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is the second major of the senior tour this season and also the oldest of the five majors. Steve Stricker emerged victorious at the first major of this season, the Regions Tradition. He is the oddsmakers favorite for the second major as well.

Here are the odds for the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship:

