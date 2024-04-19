“A lot of people would say the British open 2007” – Sergio Garcia details the ‘lowest moment’ of his golf career

Sergio Garcia recently stated that although the wider audience believed the British Open 2007 was the lowest moment of his golf career, it served as a significant learning curve for him after he reflected on his defeat later.

Garcia, who now plays on the LIV Golf, had a great career on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. He won 36 professional titles in his lifetime, with the 2017 Masters being his biggest victory. He spent a major part of his career as the top-ranked golfer in the OWGR and also achieved at least top-three finishes in all four majors.

However, like other sportspeople, the Spaniard also experienced a low point, with many believing it was the Open Championship 2007, where he lost to Padraig Harrington in a four-hole aggregate playoff after leading for most of the tournament. Garcia recently appeared on Jason Tartick's Trading Secret podcast, where he reflected on the lowest point of his career. He said:

"I know that a lot of people would say probably the British Open 2007 when I lost that playoff and I had the Putt to win and stuff like that. Obviously yes that was a bit of a low."

While discussing the aftermath of his defeat, Garcia said it was a significant moment for him, considering he had already missed a few chances to win a major earlier, and falling short at another opportunity was a major low. However, after two weeks had passed and he had enough time to settle from that painful loss, he gained a different perspective on it.

"I was in Spain and I remember I was walking on the beach and trying to kind of get my head straight and I was like, 'Hold on I know that you just lost the British open and and obviously you wanted to win it so badly. But why are you making it such a bad thing such a burden on you when you did so many good things to put yourself in a winning position. And you just focus on what happened on the last hole and then the playoff.'"

He added that it was a good learning experience which helped him to understand that though athletes want to win everything that was not the main goal of the sport. He added:

"I know that people say the second place is the first loser, I understand that but I'd rather be the first loser than the 20th loser. I rather the second than than 30th or something like that because at least I know that if I'm second most likely I've had a chance of winning. If I'm 30th you weren't even in the middle. So it's just the way you look at it."

Garcia agreed that it was a low as he had done a lot of good things throughout the tournament's week. However, he added that he was happy to find the positive from it.

How did Sergio Garcia perform at the Masters 2024?

Sergio Garica had a rough week at the Masters Tournament 2024 as he failed to make a cut after aggregating at 7-over in 36 holes. Since winning the Green Jacket in 2017, he has made just one cut in six appearances.

Garcia will next be seen at the LIV Golf Adelaide which will take place at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia from Friday, April 26 to 28.

