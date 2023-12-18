"A lot of things are aching a lot more” - Tiger Woods opens up on his injury recovery after the 2023 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods had a decent 2023 PNC Championship outing. The ace golfer, alongside his 14-year-old son Charlie, finished T5 on the 20-team field. Making only his second appearance since his ankle injury, Woods looked at home at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

Following the event’s conclusion, Woods dubbed the event a success and said that he has been encouraged by his performance. The 47-year-old also opened up about his physical condition and said his “ankle was fine” thanks to the fusion surgery. However, he admitted that "other parts ache more" now.

The PGA Tour star added that he’s been training every day and was happy to hit “shots that counted” at the Florida event. Tiger Woods said after the PNC Championship, as quoted by AFP:

"A lot of things are aching a lot more than my ankle, which is the way it goes. I'll be able to walk and play. We've been working out hard, been able to recover… We've been training every day, which is great. It has been nice to knock off a lot of the rust and some of the doubt I've had because quite frankly I haven't hit a shot that counted in a long time.

"So having to post a score and hit shots on the right number, hit shots with consequence, it has been nice."

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that Woods was on the sidelines for most of the season due to severe leg injuries suffered in a 2021 car crash. The superstar golfer, who turns 48 later this month, had pulled out of the Masters eight months ago citing ankle issues. He limped off the greens of Augusta.

Woods said that he’s since undergone surgeries on his ankle and it was no longer an issue. He added:

"The ankle was fine because it's now fused but other parts were definitely aching. The fact we were able to train right away and get after it, and start hitting balls, it was encouraging."

For the unversed, Tiger Woods and his son Charlie carded an impressive 11-under 61 including nine birdies and one eagle in the second round. Despite carding in 19-under 125 after 36 holes, Team Woods fell six shots short of German winner Bernhard Langer and his son Jason.

Tiger Woods on the 2024 US Open

Having proved his fitness to compete, Woods is now looking forward to competing at the major championships next year. The ace golfer is not exempt for next year's US Open. However, the three-time US Open champion seemed confident that he would likely receive an exemption or a special invite to the event.

Commenting on his availability for the tournament next year, Tiger Woods said:

"As of right now, no, I'm not in. Whether or not I have to formally ask them or they invite me or give me an exemption or I have to go qualify, who knows? I don't know what the process is."

It is noteworthy that Tiger Woods made his comeback last week at the Hero World Challenge. The golfer played all three rounds of the competition held in The Bahamas and finished 18th in the 20-man field.