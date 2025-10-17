"A matter of pride for India" - PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl on DP World Tour’s landmark return

The world’s golfing elite have descended upon the historic Delhi Golf Club this week as the DP World Tour 2025 tees off in India, marking one of the most significant moments in the nation’s golfing history.

For Amandeep Johl, CEO of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the event represents not just sporting excellence but also India’s growing stature in the global sports economy. In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda, Johl shared his thoughts on hosting some of the biggest names in golf, PGTI’s long-term vision, and how this event could transform Indian golf.

"It Is a real pride for India"

The Delhi leg of the DP World Tour has drawn some of the world’s top players, including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, and Viktor Hovland - all part of Europe’s Ryder Cup lineup.

Johl couldn’t hide his pride as he spoke about the occasion.

“It is a real pride for India that such great players like Rory, Tommy and Shane Lowry and Victor Hovland have come to India. That’s the Ryder Cup team right there for the DP World Tour. So really a matter of pride for all of us; it's the biggest prize money event. It's not just for golf lovers, I think for the entire sporting fraternity it's such a big event.

"For India it is exceptional; I think it does wonders for the growth of the economy that four million dollars prize money has come into India. I think India is coming up with the prime minister's call of Viksit Bharat; I think India is truly inching towards becoming a developed economy."

With a $4 million prize purse, this is officially the biggest event in Indian golf history. For Johl, it’s not only about sport - it’s about signaling India’s readiness to host world-class global events.

PGTI's global strategy: Building bridges across tours

Johl underlined how the DP World Tour’s presence aligns perfectly with PGTI’s broader strategic roadmap. Under his leadership, the PGTI has built international partnerships that aim to give Indian golfers a clear path to global recognition.

This global approach, Johl noted, will help Indian professionals secure crucial World Golf Ranking points and even strengthen their chances of Olympic qualification in the years ahead.

"I think the president of PGTI has made it very clear that our strategic alliance with the DP World Tour as well as PGI Tour is about helping Indian golfers start playing on the global tour. And also get world ranking points and qualify for the Olympics. We are very, very happy with our global alliance.

"We are actually looking at also collaborating with the other tours which are part of the world federation of tours, including South Africa, Korea and Japan. We want to create uh opportunities for our players to mingle with each other. Those are the strategic alliances that we are looking at along with our partnership with the DP World Tour."

Opportunity for Indian golfers to shine

The DP World Tour event also offers a rare opportunity for India’s top domestic talent to compete with global champions - on home soil.

"I think it's a great chance for our Indian players to interact with the global players," Johl said. "Having said that, I think Indian players are going to have the home advantage - especially on a golf course like Delhi Golf Club. It's going to be a huge advantage."

India has produced champions such as Arjun Atwal, Jyoti Randhawa, and SSP Chawrasia, who have paved the way for a new generation of professionals. Today’s players - including Yuvraj Sandhu and Veer Ahlawat - represent that next wave of talent ready to challenge players on the world stage.

Yuvraj Sandhu after shot while PGTI Championship

"We have had Indian golfers, you know, winning DP World Tour events - starting from Arjun Atwal to Jyoti Randhawa and SSP Chawrasia," Johl said. "You know, there is no dearth of talent, no dearth of great golfers in India. And I think players like Yuvraj Sandhu and Veer Ahlawat...anybody can win this week."

Driving investment and growth in Indian golf

Beyond the fairways, Johl believes this event will have a far-reaching economic and sporting impact. PGTI’s vision is clear — to grow into a ₹100 crore tour and attract deeper corporate investment into Indian golf.

"The president had given me a clear direction: that we should become a hundred crore tour in the next few years. We are working very hard towards that, and I feel we can get there if we can keep creating opportunities like this - DP World Tour events of this magnitude coming to India.

"The sponsors - the local sponsors - see that in one week, DP World Tour has spent 106 crore for one tournament. So they start thinking that they should be spending at least 5 to 10 crore per event. And once that happens, it will have a great effect on the growth of the game.

"Currently we have one and two crore events but if we get bigger prize money, it gives us bigger world ranking points and more chance for our players to qualify for international events. Moreover, if we have such big events, it also attracts a lot of international competition. So all in all it's very good for the game that DP World Tour has decided to come to India with such a big prize money event.”

The hope, he added, is that major sponsorships like these will inspire Indian corporates to invest significantly in the sport - creating a self-sustaining ecosystem that supports local players, international exposure, and the growth of golf as a mainstream sport.

India’s global golf moment

The 2025 DP World Tour’s India event marks a pivotal milestone for both PGTI and the country’s sporting identity. It signals a broader narrative - one where India is no longer a stopover but a destination in the world of golf.

As global icons tee off alongside homegrown stars, the message is clear: India is ready to play on the world stage.

"India has come of age," Johl said in closing. "We're aligning with global standards, we're building infrastructure, and we're creating opportunities. The DP World Tour in India isn’t just a golf event - it’s a statement that Indian sport is ready to compete at the highest level.”

About the DP World Tour

The DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour, is one of the world’s premier professional golf circuits. Featuring top-ranked global players, it offers ranking points that contribute toward qualification for major championships and the Olympic Games. Its growing footprint in Asia - including India - underscores the region’s rising influence in global golf.

