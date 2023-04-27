“A route for guys to get on to the PGA Tour” - Jordan Smith says the DP World Tour has ‘always been’ a feeder tour

Amid talks of the DP World Tour and its role in the golf ecosystem, Jordan Smith has come out to call it a feeder tour for the PGA Tour. Smith, who is one of the circuit’s most consistent performers, said that the European circuit has been a stepping stone for players to get to the traditional American tour.

Smith lauded the DP World Tour, stating that it has been in a ‘strong position.’ However, he went on to add that the tour’s value will remain low for players aiming to play on the PGA Tour. The English golfer’s comment comes months after the tour signed a deal extending its alliance with the American circuit until 2035.

Speaking on the DP World Tour, Jordan Smith said, as quoted by National Club Golfer:

“I think the DP World Tour is in a strong position. It has always been, what some people say, a feeder tour, but it’s always been a route for guys to get on to the PGA Tour. It’s always been that way. The top European players from the European Tour, once they’ve got their chance to go to the PGA Tour, they’ve taken it.”

He added:

“So it’s always been like that, but people have worded it differently. It’s always been a path for European golfers to get out to America. Those 10 cards will open up a fair few doors for guys coming through the DP World Tour. There’s a good handful of players that know they’ve got a good chance of trying to secure those cards. It’s definitely a great thing to see and a great opportunity for us to try and take for next year.”

Jordan Smith eyes a PGA Tour spot

It is pertinent to note that Smith aims to play on the PGA Tour someday. Like most names on the European tour, the English golfer has his eyes set on the DP World Tour’s big American alternative. The golfer had an exciting start to the year at the Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi. The golfer shined in the Ryder Cup-style event between Great Britain & Ireland and Continental Europe. However, he has failed to make a mark ever since.

Despite making eight top-10s last season before winning the Portugal Masters at the end of October, his first title since 2017, Smith continues to struggle on the tour. In 2022, the formerly-named European Tour announced a steady increase in its events’ prize money over the next five years. It’ll be interesting to see if the move makes players like Smith stay on the circuit rather than look for a break into the PGA Tour.

Poll : 0 votes