“A thousand per cent” - Bryson DeChambeau says the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can co-exist in the future

Bryson DeChambeau sees an ideal world where the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can co-exist happily. According to the golfer, the two circuits can put their fights aside and find a common ground to work on. He admits that officials on both sides are already ‘working on it.’

DeChambeau was speaking on the latest episode of Good Good Podcast when he opened up on the subject. Taking a jibe at the ‘non-transparency’ of the PGA Tour, the LIV golfer backed the Saudi-backed circuit. However, the 2020 US Open champion didn’t call for a one-horse race like many others.

The 30-year-old said the PGA and LIV could ‘one thousand percent’ co-exist in the future. He added it was ‘disappointing’ that it hasn’t happened already.

Replying to a query on whether the PGA tour and LIV golf could find a middle ground, Bryson DeChambeau said on the Good Good Podcast:

“Yeah, a thousand per cent. And they're working on it now. And it's going to be a difficult road because there's a lot of people with a lot of agendas. It's so political. And it's very disappointing. It's disappointing because something should have been done a long time ago. It should have been over three or four years ago and it have been unbelievable for the game of golf.”

Furthermore, DeChambeau backed LIV Golf for its impact on the golf world. He addressed the big investment made by the PIF-backed circuit and hinted at the PGA being a bit stringent about it.

Bryson DeChambeau on LIV Golf’s future

Bryson DeChambeau seems confident about the future of LIV Golf. The golfer reiterated that the series is here to stay and it will exist five years later as a “dominant force.” The former PGA Tour star admitted that he isn’t sure about the future landscape of golf but claimed that the team aspect will remain.

Talking about LIV Golf’s future on the podcast, DeChambeau said:

“In the end, when this is all said about LIV and done, five years out from now LIV is going to exist. LIV is going to be a dominant force. I don't know what the landscape will look like or if it will even be called LIV, but I can say that it will be here. Team golf will be here to stay.

"I know in my heart that the team aspect will continue to permeate through the game of golf for as long as I'm alive. That's my opinion. I could be wrong, but from everything that I feel, the sentiment, the movement, the way things are headed, I do believe that LIV will be here to stay.”

Bryson DeChambeau reiterated that the Saudi-backed circuit “may not be in the same format” in the coming years. The American golfer admitted that the series might even be “integrated with the (PGA) Tour.” However, he remained sure about its existence in the future.