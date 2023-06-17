“A total failure” - Justin Thomas says it’s the 'lowest' he’s felt after crashing out of the US Open 2023

Justin Thomas said that it was the 'lowest' he felt in his career after crashing out of the US Open on Friday. Thomas finished T152 at the Los Angeles Country Club after carding 73 and 81 over two days, therefore missing the cut by 12 strokes.

Thomas has so far been struggling this season, as this was his second missed cut in a row. This was the second time he failed to make it to the Major's weekend this year. At the PGA Championship, he was close to the cutline as he finished T65 at Oak Hill.

Although he hasn't won a tournament for more than a year, the two-time PGA Championship winner felt LACC suited his style and gave him a 100% chance of winning the tournament.

"Yeah, it's definitely the lowest I've felt," Thomas was quoted saying as per ESPN. "It's pretty, honestly, humiliating and embarrassing shooting scores like that. At a golf course I really, really liked. I thought it was set up very well."

Thomas was quoted as saying via the Golf Channel:

"I was playing the best I’ve played in a really long time this week, so funny game, man. It can leave you speechless, both good and bad, and right now it's unfortunate. But once I’m able to reflect and figure out what I can learn and get better from, it’ll end up good. But it sucks right now."

Speaking with the media on Friday, Thomas said that he still had one major left this season to prove himself.

He said:

"If I go win the British Open, nobody even remembers that I’ve missed the cut by a zillion here, so I’ve just got to find a way to get better and learn from this, and if I can, I don’t have to look at this week as a total failure."

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF Justin Thomas shot 81 today and said his game is at the lowest point it’s ever been. He called it humiliating and embarrassing. But the grind continues for JT: “I’ll figure it out. I have another major left. If I go win the British Open, nobody even remembers that I’ve missed… Justin Thomas shot 81 today and said his game is at the lowest point it’s ever been. He called it humiliating and embarrassing. But the grind continues for JT: “I’ll figure it out. I have another major left. If I go win the British Open, nobody even remembers that I’ve missed… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨Justin Thomas shot 81 today and said his game is at the lowest point it’s ever been. He called it humiliating and embarrassing. But the grind continues for JT: “I’ll figure it out. I have another major left. If I go win the British Open, nobody even remembers that I’ve missed… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Af5g1aPzKo

The Open Championship is scheduled to take place from July 20 to 23 at St. Andrews in Scotland.

Justin Thomas is scheduled to compete at the Travelers Championship next week. The Travelers Championship is one of the designated elevated events on the PGA Tour. Following that, he is expected to play in the Scottish Open, the warm-up tournament for the Open Championship.

How has Justin Thomas' recent form been? A look at his recent results

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round Two

Justin Thomas has been one of the most consistent players in recent times. However, it seems like his form has hit a slump this year.

In the 13 events Thomas has played in 2023 so far, his best result came at the WM Phoenix Open in February, where he finished fourth. Since then, he has made just one top-10 finish that came at the Valspar Championship

Here are Justin Thomas' performances in 2023 -

Sentry Tournament of Champions: T25

Farmers Insurance Open: T25

WM Phoenix Open: 4

The Genesis Invitational: T20

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T21

The Players Championship: T60

Valspar Championship: T10

Masters Tournament: CUT

RBC Heritage: T25

Wells Fargo Championship: T14

PGA Championship: T65

the Memorial Tournament: CUT

The US Open: CUT

Poll : 0 votes