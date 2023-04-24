“A tradition unlike no other” – Fans react to Talor Gooch doing a ‘shoey’ after winning LIV Golf Adelaide

Talor Gooch claimed his first title in the LIV Golf League by winning the Adelaide event at Grange Golf Club on Sunday. He posted a score of 62-62-73 on three days to aggregate at 19-under, beating India's Anirban Lahiri by a three-stroke margin.

After the Adelaide victory, it was time for some celebration, and Gooch celebrated by doing a 'shoey'. He poured a drink into his shoe and drank it in a typical Aussie way to celebrate the win.

LIV Golf posted the video with the caption,

"When in Australia 🍺👟"

Here's how fans reacted to this:

"A tradition unlike no other"

"It is important to embrace our culture."

"Awesome weekend of golf. Thank you LIV and congratulations Talor!"

"LIV, Golf but lower. How low can you go?"

"you're now an honorary Aussie. Congrats 🥳

"Thank you @livgolf_league for coming to @Australia. We would never have had six @TheMasters winners play in the same event here otherwise. Was a fantastic week. 👍👍"

"An amazing weekend. Congrats Gooooooch 🎉🎉🎉"

"Guaranteed that the PGA lovers who support and appreciate the Phoenix Open for its uniqueness, will hate this .. hypocrisy at its best 😂.. look forward to next year at Grange"

SLF2022 @bigguynoyogi @livgolf_league @TalorGooch .. look forward to next year at Grange @RangeGoatsGC Guaranteed that the PGA lovers who support and appreciate the Phoenix Open for its uniqueness, will hate this .. hypocrisy at its best.. look forward to next year at Grange @livgolf_league @TalorGooch @RangeGoatsGC Guaranteed that the PGA lovers who support and appreciate the Phoenix Open for its uniqueness, will hate this .. hypocrisy at its best 😂.. look forward to next year at Grange

"Growing the game"

"Perhaps the worst chug of all time. Shame"

"How is that still a thing"

"Well done, by far the best golf event i,ve seen in a long time."

"Now qualify for citizenship, welcome to shoey land"

"Top 3 names have 1 career PGA win in a combined 200+ events. That’s all you need to know about the LIV tour."

"I find this to be a bit of an embarrassment to our game. I was taught that golf was a sport based on respect, integrity, and class. This belongs on a public muni, not a golf tour that wants to receive OWGR points"

Kyle @kyle__schaaf @livgolf_league @TalorGooch @RangeGoatsGC I find this to be a bit of an embarrassment to our game. I was taught that golf was a sport based on respect, integrity, and class. This belongs on a public muni, not a golf tour that wants to receive OWGR points @livgolf_league @TalorGooch @RangeGoatsGC I find this to be a bit of an embarrassment to our game. I was taught that golf was a sport based on respect, integrity, and class. This belongs on a public muni, not a golf tour that wants to receive OWGR points

"Now play 18 more holes and see if you hold up."

"Didn’t swallow or consume any except what hit the outside of his mouth. All show for media. Happy for his win, but not the theatrics."

Carl Barnes @cbarnesjr @livgolf_league @TalorGooch @RangeGoatsGC Didn’t swallow or consume any except what hit the outside of his mouth. All show for media. Happy for his win, but not the theatrics. @livgolf_league @TalorGooch @RangeGoatsGC Didn’t swallow or consume any except what hit the outside of his mouth. All show for media. Happy for his win, but not the theatrics.

"Tell me it’s not true.. how do they feel. How does he really feels making this kind of exhibition?. It’s a shame!"

daniel arizpe @arizpe_daniel @livgolf_league @TalorGooch @RangeGoatsGC Tell me it’s not true.. how do they feel. How does he really feels making this kind of exhibition?. It’s a shame! @livgolf_league @TalorGooch @RangeGoatsGC Tell me it’s not true.. how do they feel. How does he really feels making this kind of exhibition?. It’s a shame!

Individual standings for the LIV Golf League 2023 season

Here are the individual standings for the LIV Golf League 2023 after four events:

1. Peter Uihlein 65

2 Charles Howell III 57

3 Talor Gooch 52

4 C Ortiz 52

5 P Reed 44

6 S Munoz 43

7 B Koepka 42

8 D Lee 40

9 B Steele 40

10 D Burmester 37

11 M Wolff 33

12 B Grace 32

13 C Smith 32

14 M Pereira 31

15 P Perez 31

16 A Lahiri 30

17 D Johnson 29

18 C Tringale 26

19 K Na 21

20 L Oosthuizen 20

21 P Casey 18

22 J Kokrak 17

23 S Garcia 16

24 M Jones 14

25 C Schwartzel 12

26 S Horsfield 12

27 H Stenson 12

28 J Niemann 8

29 B Watson 8

30 I Poulter 7

31 S Vincent 7

32 G McDowell 6

33 R Bland 6

34 M Leishman 6

35 H Varner III 5

36 A Ancer 5

37 L Canter 4

38 B DeChambeau 4

39 P Mickelson 3

40 T Pieters 3

41 L Westwood 2

42 D Puig 2

43 E Chacarra 1

44 C Koepka 1

45 J Morgan 0

46 B Wiesberger 0

47 J Piot 0

48 A Ogletree 0

49 M Kaymer 0

50 S Kim 0

Poll : 0 votes