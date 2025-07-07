  • home icon
  • Golf
  • “A week to remember in Ireland,”- 21-yo amateur Lottie Woad gets real after winning the KPMG Women’s Irish Open

“A week to remember in Ireland,”- 21-yo amateur Lottie Woad gets real after winning the KPMG Women’s Irish Open

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 07, 2025 10:52 GMT
KPMG Women
Lottie Woad wins the KPMG Women's Irish Open Golf Championship (Image Source: Getty)

On Sunday, July 6, Lottie Woad created history by winning the KPMG Women’s Irish Open in dominant fashion. She carded a 4-under 69 in the final round to aggregate at 21-under and post a whopping six-stroke win over Madelene Sagström.

Ad

Woad entered the final round of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open with a whopping seven-stroke lead. Although Sagström was the better player on Day 4, it wasn’t enough to get past Woad.

Following the biggest win of her career, Woad expressed her feelings in an Instagram post.

"A week to remember in Ireland! 🇮🇪," she wrote. "Super happy to win The KPMG Women’s Irish Open 🏆 (-21) Thank you @kpmgwomensopen @letgolf for an amazing event, and to everyone for the support all week!!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Woad has won six amateur events in her career so far, including the Augusta National Women's Amateur. Last year, she tied for tenth in her debut start at the Women’s Open.

How much money did Lottie Woad earn for winning the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025?

The purse size of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025 was €450,000, and Lottie Woad didn't earn any money despite being the champion. For the uninitiated, amateur golfers don't receive any money for their wins. Runner-up Madelene Sagström bagged €67,500 as the highest share from the purse.

Ad

Here's a look at the payouts for the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025:

  • 1. Lottie Woad (a) (-21): 0
  • 2. Madelene Sagstrom (-15): €67,500
  • 3. Amelia Garvey (-14): €40,500
  • 4. Charley Hull (-12): €27,000
  • T5. Fatima Fernandez Cano (-10): €15,750
  • T5. Hannah Screen (-10): €15,750
  • T5. Chiara Tamburlini (-10): €15,750
  • T5. Kirsten Rudgeley (-10): €15,750
  • T9. Celine Herbin (-9): €10,800
  • T9. Alexandra Swayne (-9): €10,800
  • T9. Anne-Charlotte Mora (-9): €10,800
  • T12. Cecilie Finne-Ipsen (-8): €9,000
  • T12. Kajsa Arwefjall (-8): €9,000
  • T12. Alice Hewson (-8): €9,000
  • T12. Patricia Isabel Schmidt (-8): €9,000
  • T12. Anna Foster (-8): €9,000
  • T17. Laura Beveridge (-7): €7,538
  • T17. Smilla Tarning Soenderby (-7): €7,538
  • T17. Darcey Harry (-7): €7,538
  • T17. Alessandra Fanali (-7): €7,538
  • T21. Polly Mack (-6): €6,690
  • T21. Meghan MacLaren (-6): €6,690
  • T21. Esme Hamilton (-6): €6,690
  • T24. Maha Haddioui (-5): €5,706
  • T24. Nastasia Nadaud (-5): €5,706
  • T24. Lisa Pettersson (-5): €5,706
  • T24. Dorota Zalewska (-5): €5,706
  • T24. Blanca Fernandez (-5): €5,706
  • T29. Anna Nordqvist (-4): €4,748
  • T29. Perrine Delacour (-4): €4,748
  • T31. Momoka Kobori (-3): €3,953
  • T31. Kylie Henry (-3): €3,953
  • T31. Kelsey Bennett (-3): €3,953
  • T31. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (-3): €3,953
  • T31. Chloe Williams (-3): €3,953
  • T31. Mimi Rhodes (-3): €3,953
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications