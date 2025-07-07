“A week to remember in Ireland,”- 21-yo amateur Lottie Woad gets real after winning the KPMG Women’s Irish Open

On Sunday, July 6, Lottie Woad created history by winning the KPMG Women’s Irish Open in dominant fashion. She carded a 4-under 69 in the final round to aggregate at 21-under and post a whopping six-stroke win over Madelene Sagström.
Woad entered the final round of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open with a whopping seven-stroke lead. Although Sagström was the better player on Day 4, it wasn’t enough to get past Woad.
Following the biggest win of her career, Woad expressed her feelings in an Instagram post.
"A week to remember in Ireland! 🇮🇪," she wrote. "Super happy to win The KPMG Women’s Irish Open 🏆 (-21) Thank you @kpmgwomensopen @letgolf for an amazing event, and to everyone for the support all week!!"
Woad has won six amateur events in her career so far, including the Augusta National Women's Amateur. Last year, she tied for tenth in her debut start at the Women’s Open.
How much money did Lottie Woad earn for winning the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025?
The purse size of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025 was €450,000, and Lottie Woad didn't earn any money despite being the champion. For the uninitiated, amateur golfers don't receive any money for their wins. Runner-up Madelene Sagström bagged €67,500 as the highest share from the purse.
Here's a look at the payouts for the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025:
- 1. Lottie Woad (a) (-21): 0
- 2. Madelene Sagstrom (-15): €67,500
- 3. Amelia Garvey (-14): €40,500
- 4. Charley Hull (-12): €27,000
- T5. Fatima Fernandez Cano (-10): €15,750
- T5. Hannah Screen (-10): €15,750
- T5. Chiara Tamburlini (-10): €15,750
- T5. Kirsten Rudgeley (-10): €15,750
- T9. Celine Herbin (-9): €10,800
- T9. Alexandra Swayne (-9): €10,800
- T9. Anne-Charlotte Mora (-9): €10,800
- T12. Cecilie Finne-Ipsen (-8): €9,000
- T12. Kajsa Arwefjall (-8): €9,000
- T12. Alice Hewson (-8): €9,000
- T12. Patricia Isabel Schmidt (-8): €9,000
- T12. Anna Foster (-8): €9,000
- T17. Laura Beveridge (-7): €7,538
- T17. Smilla Tarning Soenderby (-7): €7,538
- T17. Darcey Harry (-7): €7,538
- T17. Alessandra Fanali (-7): €7,538
- T21. Polly Mack (-6): €6,690
- T21. Meghan MacLaren (-6): €6,690
- T21. Esme Hamilton (-6): €6,690
- T24. Maha Haddioui (-5): €5,706
- T24. Nastasia Nadaud (-5): €5,706
- T24. Lisa Pettersson (-5): €5,706
- T24. Dorota Zalewska (-5): €5,706
- T24. Blanca Fernandez (-5): €5,706
- T29. Anna Nordqvist (-4): €4,748
- T29. Perrine Delacour (-4): €4,748
- T31. Momoka Kobori (-3): €3,953
- T31. Kylie Henry (-3): €3,953
- T31. Kelsey Bennett (-3): €3,953
- T31. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (-3): €3,953
- T31. Chloe Williams (-3): €3,953
- T31. Mimi Rhodes (-3): €3,953