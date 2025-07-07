“A week to remember in Ireland,”- 21-yo amateur Lottie Woad gets real after winning the KPMG Women’s Irish Open

On Sunday, July 6, Lottie Woad created history by winning the KPMG Women’s Irish Open in dominant fashion. She carded a 4-under 69 in the final round to aggregate at 21-under and post a whopping six-stroke win over Madelene Sagström.

Woad entered the final round of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open with a whopping seven-stroke lead. Although Sagström was the better player on Day 4, it wasn’t enough to get past Woad.

Following the biggest win of her career, Woad expressed her feelings in an Instagram post.

"A week to remember in Ireland! 🇮🇪," she wrote. "Super happy to win The KPMG Women’s Irish Open 🏆 (-21) Thank you @kpmgwomensopen @letgolf for an amazing event, and to everyone for the support all week!!"

Woad has won six amateur events in her career so far, including the Augusta National Women's Amateur. Last year, she tied for tenth in her debut start at the Women’s Open.

How much money did Lottie Woad earn for winning the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025?

The purse size of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025 was €450,000, and Lottie Woad didn't earn any money despite being the champion. For the uninitiated, amateur golfers don't receive any money for their wins. Runner-up Madelene Sagström bagged €67,500 as the highest share from the purse.

Here's a look at the payouts for the KPMG Women’s Irish Open 2025:

1. Lottie Woad (a) (-21): 0

2. Madelene Sagstrom (-15): €67,500

3. Amelia Garvey (-14): €40,500

4. Charley Hull (-12): €27,000

T5. Fatima Fernandez Cano (-10): €15,750

T5. Hannah Screen (-10): €15,750

T5. Chiara Tamburlini (-10): €15,750

T5. Kirsten Rudgeley (-10): €15,750

T9. Celine Herbin (-9): €10,800

T9. Alexandra Swayne (-9): €10,800

T9. Anne-Charlotte Mora (-9): €10,800

T12. Cecilie Finne-Ipsen (-8): €9,000

T12. Kajsa Arwefjall (-8): €9,000

T12. Alice Hewson (-8): €9,000

T12. Patricia Isabel Schmidt (-8): €9,000

T12. Anna Foster (-8): €9,000

T17. Laura Beveridge (-7): €7,538

T17. Smilla Tarning Soenderby (-7): €7,538

T17. Darcey Harry (-7): €7,538

T17. Alessandra Fanali (-7): €7,538

T21. Polly Mack (-6): €6,690

T21. Meghan MacLaren (-6): €6,690

T21. Esme Hamilton (-6): €6,690

T24. Maha Haddioui (-5): €5,706

T24. Nastasia Nadaud (-5): €5,706

T24. Lisa Pettersson (-5): €5,706

T24. Dorota Zalewska (-5): €5,706

T24. Blanca Fernandez (-5): €5,706

T29. Anna Nordqvist (-4): €4,748

T29. Perrine Delacour (-4): €4,748

T31. Momoka Kobori (-3): €3,953

T31. Kylie Henry (-3): €3,953

T31. Kelsey Bennett (-3): €3,953

T31. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (-3): €3,953

T31. Chloe Williams (-3): €3,953

T31. Mimi Rhodes (-3): €3,953

