Aaron Rai shoots hole-out Eagle and jumps whopping 49 places at TPC Sawgrass

Aaron Rai is currently competing at The Players Championship in TPC Sawgrass. During the third round, the English professional golfer holed out a stunning eagle on the par 4, 14th hole.

Rai's impressive performance propelled him up the leaderboard by 49 places, securing him a tie for 6th position. Previously, he was tied at the 55th position with several other golfers.

PGA Tour took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared:

"Hole-out eagle for Aaron Rai! He's jumped 49 spots up the leaderboard to T6 @THEPLAYERS."

Aaron Rai's third round featured enough birdies to maintain his third day under the top-10 finishes. In addition to his impressive eagle, he has now accumulated six birdies, two bogeys and one double-bogey.

Rai’s performance during the first and second days of The Players Championship was average. On the first day, he notched four birdies and three bogeys, ending the day 1 under par. His performance in the second round remained consistent, with two bogeys and two birdies, concluding the round at even par.

Wyndham Clark currently tops the leaderboard of The Players Championship whereas Nick Dunlap and Xander Schauffele are closely following the leader in the second position. Defending Champion Scottie Scheffler is on the T6 spot alongside Sam Burns and others.

How has Aaron Rai performed in the 2024 Season so far?

Aaron Rai has competed in seven tournaments in 2024, successfully making the cut in five. The 29-year-old golfer kicked off his season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing with a score of 6 under par.

He concluded the tournament at Waialae Country Club tied for 57th place with seven other golfers, receiving a cash prize of $18,592.

Rai then competed at The American Express. However, he did not make the cut into two rounds. His other best finishes were T19 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he earned $99,549, and T23 at the Puerto Rico Open, where he earned $34,422.

Aaron Rai’s finishes for the 2024 season so far are as follows:

Sony Open in Hawaii- T57

The American Express- Missed Cut

Farmers Insurance Open- T33

WM Phoenix Open- Missed Cut

Mexico Open at Vidanta- T19

Puerto Rico Open- T23

The Players Championship- T11 (Event is in progress).