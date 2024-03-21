Aaron Wise withdraws from the 2024 Valspar Championship, field cut to 153

Aaron Wise has withdrawn from the 2024 Valspar Championship. The American golfer pulled out of the competition just minutes ahead of the competition’s start. The reason for the withdrawal is yet to be revealed. According to the PGA Tour, Wise will not be replaced.

Wise was scheduled to tee off on Thursday, March 21, at 1:40 pm ET. He was paired with Lucas Glover and K.H. Lee. Owing to Wise pulling out, the duo will take the first tee off the 10th with each other. The Valspar Championship will continue as scheduled with a 153-player field.

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that Wise had been absent from competitive golf for a while. The young golfer spent over six months away from the greens owing to mental health issues. Ahead of the 2023 Masters, Wise released a statement notifying fans that he will be taking ‘some time away to focus on his mental health.’

Having made his last appearance in the 2023 US Open, Wise made his big comeback at the Puerto Rico Open earlier this month. However, he failed to make the cut. Having recovered from his issues, the golfer was ready for a big outing this week at the Valspar Championship, being held at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor.

Updated Round 1 tee times for the 2024 Valspar Championship

Day 1 of the 2024 Valspar Championship will begin at 7:35 am ET with the pairing of Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith and Ben Griffin on the first tee.

Listed below are the complete Day 1 tee times for the Valspar Championship after Wise's WD (All times ET):

1st tee

7:35 am - Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Ben Griffin

7:46 am - Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Scott Gutschewski

7:57 am - Jhonattan Vegas, Kevn Yu, Harry Hall

8:08 am - Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, Webb Simpson

8:19 am - Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari

8:30 am - Seamus Power, J.J. Spaun, Scott Stallings

8:41 am - Camilo Villegas, Adam Svensson, Patrick Rodgers

8:52 am - Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Callum Tarren

9:03 am - Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Hayden Buckley

9:14 am - Ben Martin, Roger Sloan, Vince Whaley

9:25 am - Nicholas Lindheim, Chris Gotterup, Raul Pereda

9:36 am - Jimmy Stanger, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong

9:47 am - David S. Bradshaw, Greg Koch

12:50 pm - Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry, Ryan Fox

1:01 pm - Joel Dahmen, Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg

1:12 pm - Peter Malnati, Doug Ghim, Min Woo Lee

1:23 pm - Brian Harman, Taylor Moore, Xander Schauffele

1:34 pm - Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth

1:45 pm - Brice Garnett, Akshay Bhatia, Billy Horschel

1:56 pm - J.B. Holmes, Adam Hadwin, Zach Johnson

2:07 pm - Maverick McNealy, David Lipsky, Carson Young

2:18 pm - Troy Merritt, Dylan Wu, Ben Taylor

2:29 pm - Ryo Hisatsune, Erik Barnes, Ryan McCormick

2:40 pm - Alexander Bjork, Mac Meissner, Blaine Hale Jr.

2:51 pm - Harrison Endycott, Alejandro Tosti, Joe Highsmith

3:02 pm - Hayden Springer, Kevin Dougherty, Kevin Aylwin

Valspar Championship - 10th tee

7:40 am - Luke Donald, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Stevens

7:51 am - Bronson Burgoon, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh

8:02 am - Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Eric Cole

8:13 am - Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im

8:24 am - Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Cameron Young

8:35 am - Brendon Todd, Gary Woodland, Adam Schenk

8:46 am - Nico Echavarria, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ

8:57 am - Keith Mitchell, Zac Blair, Davis Thompson

9:08 am - Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid, Ben Kohles

9:19 am - Rafael Campos, Max Greyserman, Ricky Castillo

9:30 am - Victor Perez, Chan Kim, Jorge Campillo

9:41 am - Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Rico Hoey, Fred Biondi

9:52 am - Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney, Evan Harmeling

12:45 pm - Chesson Hadley, Josh Teater, Tyson Alexander

12:56 pm - Austin Cook, Beau Hossler, Justin Lower

1:07 pm - Richy Werenski, Kevin Streelman, Carl Yuan

1:18 pm - Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner

1:29 pm - Lee Hodges, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm

1:40 pm - Lucas Glover, K.H. Lee

1:51 pm - Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker, Andrew Putnam

2:02 pm - Charley Hoffman, Taylor Montgomery, Andrew Novak

2:13 pm - Ryan Palmer, Ryan Moore, Sami Valimaki

2:24 pm - David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Wilson Furr

2:35 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Chandler Phillips, Kevin Roy

2:46 pm - Thorbjorn Oleson, Ben Silverman, Patrick Fishburn

2:57 pm - Parl Barjon, Parker Coody, Nick Gabrelcik

More details on the PGA Tour’s 2024 Valspar Championship will be updated as the event progresses.