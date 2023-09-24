Abraham Ancer ambitious to secure first place and trophy with ‘solid golf’ at LIV Chicago

Abraham Ancer said that the Fireballs were eager to win the LIV Golf Chicago and secure the fifth spot in the season standings before the LIV Golf Doral, which serves as the season finale.

Led by Sergio Garcia, Fireballs are at the joint lead alongside Torque GC at 22-under after the completion of two rounds at Rich Harvest Farms.

Speaking at the post-round conference on Saturday, Ancer expressed that they are motivated to secure a victory at Chicago, which will help them secure fifth place in the season standings.

Abraham Ancer said, as per ASAP Sports:

"Well, it is a bummer that we can't really catch anybody in front of us. We definitely want to stay or achieve that fifth spot because I know it's going to be important in Miami, so we definitely want to be hoisting the trophy at the end of the week and secure that fifth spot."

For the uninitiated, the top four teams will get a bye in the first round of the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami, while the fifth-placed team will get the option to choose the opponent for the match-play.

Ancer carded 5-under 66 on Saturday, September 22, with the help of six birdies and a bogey. He is currently placed joint third at LIV Golf Chicago after aggregating at 8-under, five strokes behind 36-hole leader Sebastian Munoz.

The 32-year-old Mexican-American professional golfer further added:

"And individually, just try to finish as high as possible as well. It's going to be tough to get Sebastian. He's playing some really solid golf. We just need to get out there and shoot a really low one and see where we stack up."

LIV Golf Chicago, Round 3 pairings explored

Here are the third-round pairings for LIV Golf Chicago (All the groups will tee off at 1:05 pm at the shotgun start):

GROUP 1 (Featured)

Hole 1: T Gooch (-7), T Pieters (-8), A Ancer (-8)

GROUP 2 (Featured)

Hole 1: D Johnson (-8), A Lahiri (-10), S Muñoz (-13)

GROUP 3 (Featured)

Hole 2: S Vincent (-6), M Leishman (-7), C Ortiz (-7)

GROUP 4 (Featured)

Hole 3: H Stenson (-6), D Burmester (-6), L Oosthuizen (-6)

GROUP 5 (Featured)

Hole 4: B Koepka (-5), B DeChambeau (-5), I Poulter (-6)

GROUP 6

Hole 17: P Uihlein (-5), R Bland (-5), E Chacarra (-5)

GROUP 7

Hole 16: D Puig (-4), B Steele (-5), P Reed (-5)

GROUP 8

Hole 15: L Westwood (-4), C Schwartzel (-4), J Kokrak (-4)

GROUP 9

Hole 6: J Niemann (-3), S Garcia (-3), S Horsfield (-4)

GROUP 10

Hole 7: P Perez (-2), M Pereira (-2), G McDowell (-3)

GROUP 11

Hole 8: B Grace (-2), C Howell III (-2), C Tringale (-2)

GROUP 12

Hole 9: C Smith (-2), M Jones (-2), K Na (-2)

GROUP 13

Hole 10: J Morgan (-1), M Kaymer (-1), B Watson (-2)

GROUP 14

Hole 11: P Mickelson (+1), J Piot (+1), H Varner III (-1)

GROUP 15

Hole 13: M Wolff (+1), B Wiesberger (+1), P Casey (+1)

GROUP 16

Hole 14: D Lee (+9), S Kim (+5), C Koepka (+4)