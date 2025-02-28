“Absolute modernist garbage” - Fans in shock as 'horrible' $9,000,000 luxury townhomes put up for sale next to Old Course

Fans have reacted to the $9 million townhomes that are set to be listed for sale next to the Old Course at St Andrews. The luxury development will be built beside the historic Swilcan Bridge.

The Golfer's Journal brand manager Casey Bannon took to X to share the concept images of the luxury townhomes. She captioned the post:

"New luxury townhomes now for sale next to the Old Course. For just $9,000,000, you too can enjoy coffee while staring at the Swilcan Bridge."

Fans took to the comment section to express their shock at the modern design of the townhomes as some argued that it didn't fit with the historic character of the Old Course:

"Absolute modernist garbage"

"Ah yes, because when I think of a 500 year old golf course I think of hyper-modern townhomes," another commented.

"Why the hell would they go with a modern design along the old course????? awful," a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some questioned how the project was approved by the planning council and city council:

"Horrible design"

"Hideous,, how the f did the planning council approve those monstrosities," a fan tweeted.

"This makes me sad, how does the city council allow these monstrosities to be built on the most historic finishing hole in golf?" yet another said.

The construction of townhouses, that will span 2,938 square feet across three stories, will begin in May 2025. The houses are expected to be completed by September 2026, a few months before 2027's The Open Championship.

How many times has The Open Championship been held at the Old Course at St. Andrews?

The Old Course at St. Andrews has hosted The Open Championship the most number of times, i.e., 30. The first tournament was held in 1873 and the most recent was held in 2022. Prestwick Golf Club ranks second, hosting the Major 24 times while Muirfield is third on the list, hosting 16 times.

Five players have won the tournament twice at Old Course in the 30 editions. They are Bob Martin (Scotland) in 1876 and 1885; James Braid (Scotland) in 1905 and 1910; J.H. Taylor (England); Jack Nicklaus (United States) in 1970 and 1978; and Tiger Woods (United States) in 2000 and 2005.

Here's a look at the list of The Open Championship winners at the Old Course at St. Andrews:

1873 – Tom Kidd (Scotland)

– Tom Kidd (Scotland) 1876 – Bob Martin (Scotland)

– Bob Martin (Scotland) 1879 – Jamie Anderson (Scotland)

– Jamie Anderson (Scotland) 1882 – Bob Ferguson (Scotland)

– Bob Ferguson (Scotland) 1885 – Bob Martin (Scotland)

– Bob Martin (Scotland) 1888 – Jack Burns (Scotland)

– Jack Burns (Scotland) 1891 – Hugh Kirkaldy (Scotland)

– Hugh Kirkaldy (Scotland) 1895 – J.H. Taylor (England)

– J.H. Taylor (England) 1900 – J.H. Taylor (England)

– J.H. Taylor (England) 1905 – James Braid (Scotland)

– James Braid (Scotland) 1910 – James Braid (Scotland)

– James Braid (Scotland) 1921 – Jock Hutchison (United States)

– Jock Hutchison (United States) 1927 – Bobby Jones (United States)

– Bobby Jones (United States) 1933 – Denny Shute (United States)

– Denny Shute (United States) 1939 – Dick Burton (England)

– Dick Burton (England) 1946 – Sam Snead (United States)

– Sam Snead (United States) 1955 – Peter Thomson (Australia)

– Peter Thomson (Australia) 1957 – Bobby Locke (South Africa)

– Bobby Locke (South Africa) 1960 – Kel Nagle (Australia)

– Kel Nagle (Australia) 1964 – Tony Lema (United States)

– Tony Lema (United States) 1970 – Jack Nicklaus (United States)

– Jack Nicklaus (United States) 1978 – Jack Nicklaus (United States)

– Jack Nicklaus (United States) 1984 – Seve Ballesteros (Spain)

– Seve Ballesteros (Spain) 1990 – Nick Faldo (England)

– Nick Faldo (England) 1995 – John Daly (United States)

– John Daly (United States) 2000 – Tiger Woods (United States)

– Tiger Woods (United States) 2005 – Tiger Woods (United States)

– Tiger Woods (United States) 2010 – Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)

– Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) 2015 – Zach Johnson (United States)

– Zach Johnson (United States) 2022 – Cameron Smith (Australia)

