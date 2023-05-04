"Absolute rubbish" - Fans react to former President Donald Trump's reported 2.5 handicap claim

It's no secret that former US President Donald Trump loves golf. Now matter how busy he is, he is known to make time to play, at least, a few rounds. He even owns several golf courses. For as much as he loves the game, is he even good at playing it? Well, he is reportedly quite good.

As per USGA GHIN (Golf Handicap Information Network), Donald Trump is a golfer with a 2.5 handicap. Handicap is a measure used to determine a player's ability. This implies that, based on his top scores, he is capable of completing a round of golf with a score that is 2.5 strokes above par.

LIV Golf Nation, a Twitter account dedicated to updating fans about the Saudi-backed league's developments, shared this information on social media.

"Found President Trump on the USGA GHIN App — pretty dang impressive for a man of his age to have a 2.5 handicap. DJT shoots his age."

LIV Golf Nation @LIVGolfNation Found President Trump on the USGA GHIN App — pretty dang impressive for a man of his age to have a 2.5 handicap. DJT shoots his age.

LIV Golf Nation also shared the former president's granddaughter Kai Trump's handicap details:

"It appears Kai Trump, President Trump’s granddaughter, could be the best golfer in the athletically gifted Trump family."

LIV Golf Nation @LIVGolfNation It appears Kai Trump, President Trump's granddaughter, could be the best golfer in the athletically gifted Trump family.

Another user named LIV Golf Enthusiast shared a golf anecdote about the former president:

"I've got all the stories from there & all the athletes & other names that played there. He's the best presidential golfer by miles no matter what you think of him."

LIV Golf Enthusiast @MaddenMonopoly @LIVGolfNation That's my old neighborhood & I played with the caddies. My friend caddied in Trumps group for years before & during 2016 & was in the groups with foreign dignitaries & President Shinzo Abe. That WAS about his handicap, he's older now. Other guys followed him at Westchester in a…

However, fans believed the data was rigged and didn't seem to be convinced by the given information. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Absolute rubbish. Like when Clinton supposedly was a good player and was shite."

"It also happens to be his IQ. What a coincidence."

"I play off 3.4 could definitely give him a shot each side and beat him 4/3 easy"

Kent "Bubba" Davis @bubba_kent @LIVGolfNation I play off 3.4 could definitely give him a shot each side and beat him 4/3 easy

"It’s been proven time and time again he cheats. Ask him when the last time he lost a ball. Maybe talk to the caddies at some of his properties."

Golden K9 @goldnk9 @LIVGolfNation @NickAdamsinUSA It's been proven time and time again he cheats. Ask him when the last time he lost a ball. Maybe talk to the caddies at some of his properties.

"The Trump cheating golf stories are only rivaled by one man:@PReedGolf"

"The only golfer who has more balls in his pockets than a snooker table."

graham cherry @Grum1971Cherry @LIVGolfNation The only golfer who has more balls in his pockets than a snooker table.

"Pretty amazing he only played 20 rounds between 2011 and 2021 since those were his first and last posted scores on GHIN"

[email protected] @PGAPunadis1 @LIVGolfNation Pretty amazing he only played 20 rounds between 2011 and 2021 since those were his first and last posted scores on GHIN

"That’s total bulls—t. Even if he did, he still sucks as a leader!"

"You're gullible if you think that's his real handicap!"

How many golf clubs does Donald Trump own?

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster was organized at Donald Trump-owned Trump National Golf Club Bedminster

Donald Trump is the owner of 16 golf properties. Twelve golf clubs are located in the United States, two in Scotland, and one each in Ireland and UAE (Dubai).

Here's the list of 16 golf clubs owned by Donald Trump:

US:

Trump National Golf Club Jupiter

Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles

Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster

Trump National Golf Club Charlotte

Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck

Trump National Doral Golf Club

Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley

Trump National Golf Club Washington D.C.

Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach

Trump National Golf Club Westchester

Trump Ferry Point New York City

Scotland:

Trump Turnberry

Trump International Scotland

Ireland:

Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Doonbeg

UAE:

Trump International Golf Club Dubai

