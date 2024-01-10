“Absolutely 0 shock” – Fans react to reports of Tiger Woods signing with TaylorMade after Nike split

Fans are unsurprised by the rumors of Tiger Woods signing an apparel deal with TaylorMade after splitting with Nike.

Woods revealed on social media that he was leaving Nike on Monday, January 8. Soon after the announcement, the Daily Mail UK reported that the 15-time major champions could sign a deal with TaylorMade.

The legendary golfer already uses TaylorMade's golf equipment and could reportedly endorse their apparel. The media outlet reported that TaylorMade had advertised for hiring people for their 'new apparel division' last month, hinting that they would be investing in golf clothing. As Woods parted ways with Nike, he could be TaylorMade's next brand ambassador, as reported by the outlet above.

NURCL Golf shared the news on Tiger Woods' potential new apparel brand on its X (formerly Twitter) account. They shared an excerpt from the Daily Mail UK, writing:

"JUST IN: The @DailyMailUK is reporting Tiger Woods could be on the brink of announcing a new clothing partnership with @TaylorMadeGolf: “The company could be gearing up to expand its clothing range after advertising job positions for its 'new apparel division' last month. With a rejuvenated apparel line at its disposal, TaylorMade could launch a move to poach the stars from Nike's seemingly withering golf division, including Woods.” @TWlegion."

Fans jumped to the comments section to highlight the fact that most of Nike's golf ambassadors are working with TaylorMade and it won't be shocking if Woods join TM for apparel sponsorship. One fan commented:

"Most Nike athletes are under contract with TM (Korda, Scottie, Rory, Tommy etc) the only ones who really haven’t been were Day, Finau and Koepka. Absolutely 0 shock."

"‘TaylorMade is TigerMade’ - cut me $5M thank youuuuuuu," wrote another fan.

"Basic polo. Baggy pants. TW logo. Rinse and repeat," commented another fan.

"Would be a smart move by TaylorMade still can’t believe no more Nike," commented a fan.

Topgolf shares an intriguing job opening amidst Tiger Woods' split with Nike

Recently, the golf entertainment company Topgolf shared an interesting job opening on their official LinkedIn account. Tiger Woods's illustrious golf career is being precisely matched with the qualifications the company is looking for in a potential "Global Head of Golf Footwear and Apparel" hire.

They are looking for someone who began playing golf before the age of five, has 27 years of experience in clothing and footwear, shot a 48-hole round when they were just three years old and has won at least 15 Major championships.

Here are the qualifications that Topgolf is seeking in a candidate for their 'Global Head of Golf Footwear and Apparel' position:

27 years, industry experience in footwear & apparel

Must have started golfing before the age of 5

Shot a 48 for nine holes at age 3

Must have played in at least 373 events

Needs no less than 82 Tour victories

Won the Vardon Trophy no less than 9 times

Must have won no less than 14 tournaments wire-to-wire

Win at least 4 major in a row

(Preferred) runner up no less than 31 times

Has near or around 20 holes-in-ones

Preferably 163 top 5 finishes

Record the most consecutive rounds at par or better (52)

Finsihed 1st in at least 15 major tournaments

Appeared on TV show at age 2

Must have lead the World Gold Rankings for at least 281 consecutive weeks or more

Must be willing to wear red and work on Sundays

TopGolf Job posting (Image via LinkedIn/@Topgolf)

Only the legendary golfer Tiger Woods could embody all these attributes. Therefore, it appears that the corporation posted about the job position only for entertainment purpose.