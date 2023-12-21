Ace NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes gifts golf carts to his offensive linemen

Christmas is approaching, and it looks like Patrick Mahomes decided to make this joyful season unforgettable for his teammates by surprising them with gifts to match.

Mahomes gave each member of the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line a golf cart. The vehicles are all red (Chief's color), personalized with the number and last name of each player.

Expand Tweet

Several videos are circulating on social media showing the moment Patrick Mahomes surprised his offensive lineman. In the video, the players could be seen being very pleased with the gifts from their quarterback.

Upon receiving the gift, all the players took their respective golf carts and tried them out around GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

One of the videos was posted by linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who can be heard joking about taking some offensive plays to win Patrick Mahomes' favor during the upcoming season.

Patrick Mahomes: "I figured I’d get them something that I enjoy"

Patrick Mahomes spoke to the press this Thursday, December 21, hours after presenting the gifts to his offensive linemen. This was part of what he said, according to local television channel KSHB:

"I was thinking of ideas, and I wanted to change it up from what I've done in past years. I figured I'd get them something that I enjoy. I think y'all could see from some of the videos they enjoyed it."

Reporters also asked Mahomes how convenient it was to give away golf carts to people who may not regularly play the sport. This is how the quarterback responded:

"That’s why I got the four-seaters; there’s only a couple of them that actually play golf. That one actually does have a place for you to put your golf clubs if you want to take it out to the golf course, but that’s more for like cruising-around-the-neighborhood type of golf cart."

Mahomes is a well-known golf enthusiast and is a very strong amateur golfer with a 7.7 handicap (according to Golf.com). The NFL star is a regular participant in golf-related events, including The Match.