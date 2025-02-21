Adam Hadwin gives his verdict on NHL’s ‘gold medal’-like USA v Canada game

PGA Tour pro Adam Hadwin shared his opinion about the USA vs. Canada NHL game. In the recently concluded 4 Nations Face-Off, Canada won against the USA 3-2 in overtime.

Adam Hadwin took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday to share his opinion about the game. He praised the NHL for organizing the tournament and dubbed the clash between Canada and the USA a 'gold medal game,' writing:

"Why does this feel like a gold medal game? Congrats to the NHL for coming up with this!"

Several golf fans jumped into the comment section of Adam Hadwin's post to share their opinions about the NHL game. A fan called the 4 Nations Face-off better than the NHL All-Star game.

The NHL All-Star game is a regular exhibition ice hockey tournament, usually taking place in February. In 2025, it was replaced with the 4 Nations Face-off, serving as a preview for the league's return to the Olympics.

"A bit better than a lame all star game, eh?" the fan said.

Hadwin replied, saying:

"Way better! Players bought in which was key!"

Meanwhile, another fan wrote:

"I would take a win tonight over the Maple leafs winning the Stanley Cup"

Adam Hadwin responded to the fan, writing:

"Well at least one of those came true for you!"

The hockey match garnered the attention of several people associated with golf, including LIV Golf's former CEO, Greg Norman's son, who suggested having a similar game between LIV and the PGA Tour.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Greg Norman Jr. wrote:

"Hockey has had an incredible moment with the USA V CANADA games. Golf needs the equivalent. LIV v PGA asap!"

Notably, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have been in talks about a potential merger since they announced a framework agreement in June 2023.

A quick recap of Adam Hadwin's 2025 season so far

Hadwin started his 2025 season at The Sentry in January. He began his campaign with a round of 67 before playing the next three rounds of 69, 68, and 70, finishing in 29th place. He later played at the Sony Open in Hawaii, recording rounds of 65, 71, 69, and 70, finishing in T59 place.

Adam Hadwin had a decent start to the season but then struggled at The American Express. He played three rounds of 69, 70, and 71 and missed the cut. The Canadian golfer then teed it up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he played rounds of 72, 73, 71, and 70, finishing in T65 place.

However, after his struggles at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he had a strong outing at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished in T9 place. But he again struggled at the Genesis Invitational, missing the cut after posting rounds of 83 and 71.

