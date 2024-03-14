Adam Hadwin's frustration peaks as he throws his club away post failed shots on the 17th and 18th hole at The Players Championship

The 2024 Players Championship is currently celebrating its historic 50th anniversary, but Adam Hadwin is not enjoying game play during round 1 of the event. The TPC Sawgrass is known to be one of the toughest courses, and it recently got the better of Hadwin.

Adam Hadwin, for the first time in his career, put a ball in the water on the TPC Sawgrass course. The Canadian golfer hit his ball in the water on the 17th hole, ending the positive streak he had going during round 1. Ultimately, Hadwin ended up with a double bogey.

Moving onto the 18th hole of the Players Championship, everyone expected Hadwin to bounce back to his usual game play. However, things really turned wild for Hadwin. First, he hit his ball just inches away from the water and the second shot he took touched the water.

Then, in a rather dramatic fashion, Adam Hadwin ended up throwing his club into the water.

It was an unexpected move for Hadwin, who sits in a disastrous T127 with a score of +3 after finishing the first round of the Players Championship.

Odds for the top players at 2024 Players Championship explored

The Players Championship is an elevated event on the PGA Tour, with a prize purse of $25 million. Considered to be the unofficial 'fifth Major' on the PGA Tour circuit, the tournament is attended by some of the best golfers in the world.

Defending champion Scottie Schefler is the favorite to win the Players this year as well. Here are the odds for the top golfers at the Players (via CBS Sports):

Scottie Scheffler +500

Rory McIlroy +1200

Xander Schauffele +2000

Justin Thomas +2000

Viktor Hovland +2200

Will Zalatoris +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Max Homa +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Jordan Spieth +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Ludvig Aberg +3000

Wyndham Clark +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Sam Burns +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Si Woo Kim +4500

Russell Henley +4500

Jason Day +4500

Cameron Young +4500

Currently, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy hold the joint lead for the event, while Nick Taylor sits in sole third.