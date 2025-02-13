Adam Hadwin's wife Jessica makes feelings known about the 'toxic relationship' with WM Phoenix Open

Adam Hadwin's wife Jessica opened up about the recently concluded PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open. In her recent article on Scratch.com, she wrote a 34-content free observation from the PGA Tour event.

In her article, Jessica called the tournament "like a toxic relationship." She pointed out the issues with the tournament but also highlighted things she loved about the event. She wrote:

"The WMPO is like a toxic relationship. Shouldn’t go back, but you do..The draw of perfect sunny weather in the middle of winter motivates me to go considering it’s 50 shades of brown and barren in Kansas currently."

Trending

Along with that, Jessica also pointed out the things that made her nervous about the tournament. She added:

"Having to wait in a 7 mile long line for the bathroom (portapotty) on Saturday afternoon, the traffic around the course, walking in the ropes on 16/17, rattlesnakes (we saw one in our yard years ago and I’ve never recovered), Adam’s ball going in the ample water hazards."

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open concluded with its finale on Sunday, February 9. Thomas Detry won the tournament. He had an amazing outing at the PGA Tour event, and after playing the four rounds of 66, 64, 65, and 65, he was tied for the overall score of 24-under, registering a seven-stroke win in the game over Michael Kim and Daniel Berger.

How did Adam Hadwin fare at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open?

Adam Hadwin started his campaign at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open with a solid round of 3-under 68. He teed it up for the tournament on the first tee hole, made two back-to-back birdies, and then carded a bogey on the sixth hole. He made three birdies and a bogey on the back nine for a round of 3-under 68.

For the second round of the tournament, he made four consecutive birdies from the 15th to the 18th. He made three birdies from the first to the third holes, followed by two bogeys, for a round of 5-under 66.

Adam Hadwin started the third round with a bogey on the first hole and then made a bogey on the sixth. He made three birdies on the back nine for a round of 1-under 70. The Canadian started the fourth and final round making two birdies and a bogey on the back nine and four birdies on the back nine for a round of 5-under 66. He wrapped up with a total score of 14-under and tied for ninth place with Taylor Moore and Maverick McNealy.

Notably, the WM Phoenix Open was the fifth tournament Adam Hadwin played on the PGA Tour in 2025. He began his campaign at The Sentry, where he finished in 29th place. He then competed at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he played rounds of 65, 71, 69, and 79, finishing tied for 59th place. However, he missed the cut at The American Express and then finished in T65 place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback