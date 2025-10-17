Adam Hadwin's wife Jessica promotes $400 valued Tiger Woods' TGL ticket up for charity auction

Adam Hadwin's wife, Jessica, promoted the tickets for Tiger Woods' TGL series for charity. The Hadwin Family Foundation is organizing the Tees Fore Tots Charity Auction. People can bid for the auction at Zeffy.com, and in a recent post revealed the details of the new items fans can bid for.

Ad

Jessica Hadwin shared a post on Thursday in which she said that the tickets for the TGL would be available for auction for charity.

"You know who else should be at a @TGL match like Tiger? You and 3 of your closest friends! In the name of charity of course," she wrote.

Jessica Hadwin @jessicahadwin You know who else should be at a @TGL match like Tiger? You and 3 of your closest friends! In the name of charity of course.

Ad

Trending

Fans can bid for the TGL tickets starting at $400, experiencing the four matchups of the tech-infused series at the Sofi Center in Palm Beach Gardens in Florida, for matchups scheduled for February 23 and 24, 2026. It will include the game between Atlanta Drive GC vs Boston Common, Los Angeles GC vs Atlanta Drive GC, and then for Feb 24, which includes New York GC vs The Bay Golf Club, and then Boston Common GC vs The New York GC.

Ad

Notably, the fans can make a bid only till October 20. Aside from the TGL tickets, fans can bid for the TPC Sagrass experience, Patrick Mahomes autographed football, KU Men’s baseball experience, limited edition Callaway Happy Gilmore putter and golf balls, among other ones.

Adam Hadwin’s wife, Jessica, adds style to charity auction with a limited-edition Tory Burch purse

In a post on X on Oct. 11, Adam Hadwin's wife, Jessica, shared a picture of a unique LR 2024 Tory Burch Masters crossbody purse, which would be available for the fans for a charity auction. She posted a snap of the purse with a caption:

Ad

"Found a treasure for the ladies in the storage bin. This beauty is going straight to the Tees Fore Tots Auction! Will drop the link when it goes live soon!"

Jessica Hadwin @jessicahadwin Found a treasure for the ladies in the storage bin. This beauty is going straight to the Tees Fore Tots Auction! Will drop the link when it goes live soon!

Ad

The purse is available for auction with a starting bid of $500. It's an unused 2024 limited edition Tory Burch Masters crossbody purse with tags.

Adam Hadwin is having a time off from the greens and hosted the charity auction. This season has been a bit challenging for the Canadian golfer as he struggled in most of the tournaments.

He did make it to the FedEx Cup playoffs but returned to play after a break at the Procore Championship, but missed the cut. He then competed at the Sanderson Farms Championship, but after carding two rounds of 72 and 72, he missed the cut.

Some of Adam Hadwin's notable finishes from this season on the PGA Tour include T9 at the WM Phoenix Open, 29 at the Sentry, and T39 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads. Know More