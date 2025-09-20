Adam Hadwin's wife says she got 'used to' tough ballgame watching golf after MLB team's big loss

Adam Hadwin's wife, Jessica Hadwin, said she got 'used to' tough ballgames watching golf after the MLB team's big loss. Hadwin isn't playing in any golf tournament this weekend, and he took his wife to an MLB game.Adam and his wife went to the Blue Jays game, where the Royals beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday with a score of 20-1. Jessica shared a photo with the golfer on her X handle from the game's venue.In reply to her picture, she again wrote how she was habituated to witnessing a loss after watching golf tournaments. Her words in the post read:“I have faith! I’ve spent 10 years watching golf so I’m use to it lol”Jessica Hadwin @jessicahadwinLINK@dash_edwards I have faith! I’ve spent 10 years watching golf so I’m use to it lolAdam last played at the Procore Championship, and the golfer missed the cut line at the event after shooting an even-par score. Before that, he also missed the cutline at the Wyndham Championship.How did PGA Tour golfer Adam Hadwin meet his wife? Adam Hadwin met his wife, Jessica Hadwin, for the first time in 2014 on a dating application called Tinder. After being together for over three years, the couple got married in 2017, when Hadwin won his first PGA Tour event and received a Masters Tournament invite. Three years after their marriage, the couple became parents in 2020 and welcomed their first child, Maddox Hadwin. In 2017, Hadwin opened up to Golf.com about their dating period, and the golfer said:“Jess and I have always said that we met in Wichita when I was playing an event, and we kind of just left it at that…Then we had to bring up how, and of course you bring it up now but, it is the truth. We were Tinder-matched in Wichita there, and we went out once when I was there that week, had dinner…You know, it’s funny. It’s been almost three years now since we met, and I don’t think we’ve gone a day without talking.”Hadwin continued to share with the People how he proposed to his then-girlfriend for marriage. His words were:“I had no intention of doing it, but when we started playing hangman I thought, ‘You know what? This might be a perfect opportunity,’...It was nice, because you’re always hoping that the win didn’t overshadow the big day, that would be something the guests are focused on, but I don’t think anyone focused on golf. It was on us and the wedding and it was exactly how I hoped it would be.”The couple launched a charitable foundation known as the Hadwin Family Foundation in 2020. Hadwin and his wife used IVF to have their child, and hence decided to help other families financially to get the opportunity to do so. Adam also gave credit to Jessica for the idea of opening a foundation.