Adam Hadwin shares hilarious take on his marriage after a ‘team building exercise’ with wife Jessica

Adam Hadwin shared a hilarious take on his marriage after a team-building exercise with his wife Jessica. Hadwin last appeared at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, where he failed to make it through the cut line after Friday. The golfer wasn't playing in any event, and hence, he joined his wife for a chore.Jessica shared about the chore on X handle, and it involved going through the storage unit together, box by box. She wrote:“Got a little team building activity on deck for the marriage. Gonna go through the 20 x 30 storage unit together box by box. What could go wrong?”Later, Hadwin reshared it and wrote a hilarious comment that read:“Not sure what it says about our marriage that we came out of this stronger than we went in.”This year, Adam Hadwin had one top-10 finish, and it came at the WM Phoenix Open with a T9 after scoring 14-under.Adam Hadwin shares how he met his wife, Jessica Dawn KippenbergerAdam Hadwin revealed how he started dating his wife, Jessica Dawn Kippenberger. He shared that they met in Wichita when he was playing in an event, as they matched on Tinder in the city and went out on a dinner date. He also added how he proposed to his now-wife while playing Hangman in 2016. Hadwin said, via People:“Jess and I have always said that we met in Wichita when I was playing an event, and we kind of just left it at that…Then we had to bring up how, and of course you bring it up now but, it is the truth. We were Tinder-matched in Wichita there, and we went out once when I was there that week, had dinner…I had no intention of doing it, but when we started playing hangman I thought, ‘You know what? This might be a perfect opportunity.’”Adam Hadwin continued to share about their big day, which was their wedding in 2017. He said:“It was nice, because you’re always hoping that the win didn’t overshadow the big day, that would be something the guests are focused on, but I don’t think anyone focused on golf…It was on us and the wedding and it was exactly how I hoped it would be.”The couple also faced issues with pregnancy because they weren't able to conceive. She also had two pregnancy losses in April 2018 and June 2018. Finally, they opted for IVF in 2019, and Jessica got pregnant with her first daughter named Maddox. The couple also launched the Hadwin Family Foundation in 2020 to help those families who wanted to have babies in a non-traditional way but couldn't bear the financial demands.