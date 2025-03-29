Adam Hadwin wins over Valspar Championship's course maintenance team with heartfelt gesture after destroying a sprinkler

Adam Hadwin won over the Valspar Championship course maintenance team with a benevolent act after destroying the sprinkler. Hadwin's sprinkler gate incident became popular during the PGA Tour event when Hadwin shot a double bogey on the 10th hole, and following that, Hadwin got infuriated and hit the clubface on the sprinkler, resulting in spraying water all around.

Ad

But as per a recent post on X, Hadwin compensated for what he did. He paid the expenses for the repair and the course maintenance, and fed food to the course maintenance group. A picture and video of the same were uploaded on Valspar Championship’s X page, and with that, they wrote a caption that read:

“How it started ➡️ how it’s going…In addition to paying for all repairs to @Innisbrook sprinklers, our 2017 champ, @ahadwingolf sent a video message & bought lunch for the entire course maintenance department 🥹⛳️Thank you, Adam & @jessicahadwin!”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hadwin scored +5 at the Valspar Championship and missed the cut line, which was set at +2. He shot 71 in the first round with two birdies, and he shot 76 in the second round with one birdie. The Valspar Championship was won by Viktor Hovland with a score of 11 under. Hovland had his first triumph in two years after the 2023 Tour Championship.

How did Adam Hadwin play in the 2025 PGA Tour season so far?

Adam Hadwin had two top 20 finishes in 2025, including a T9 at the WM Phoenix Open and a T18 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. His first event in 2025 was the Sentry Tournament, where he finished at T29 with a score of 18 under 274. He missed four cutlines this year. Here's a list of Hadwin's 2025 performances so far:

The Sentry at the Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course): T29, 67, 69, 68 and 70, 274 (-18)

Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club: T59, 65, 71, 69 and 70, 275 (-5)

The American Express at the Pete Dye Stadium Course: Missed cut

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: T65, 72, 73, 71 and 70, 286 (-2)

WM Phoenix Open at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course): T9, 68, 66, 70 and 66, 270 (-14)

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): Missed cut

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T45, 75, 69, 76 and 73, 293 (+5)

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course): Missed cut

Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course): Missed cut

Texas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course: T18, 69 and 58, 127 (-5)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback