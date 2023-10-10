Adam Scott announces return to Australia for upcoming majors

Australian star Adam Scott has announced that he will return to his home country to compete in two Australian majors - the Australian PGA Championship and the Australian Open.

The Australian PGA Championship is scheduled to commence on Thursday, November 23, at Royal Queensland in Brisbane. The ISPS HANDA Australian Open will be played from November 30 to December 3 at The Australian and The Lakes in Sydney.

Scott is among the few players who have won both the Australian PGA Championship and the Australian Open. He claimed victories at the PGA Championship in 2013 and 2019 and narrowly missed out on another win in 2014 when he lost in a playoff. He secured the Australian Open title in 2009 and finished as the runner-up in 2013, 2015, and last year as well.

During a media interview on Tuesday, October 10, Adam Scott expressed his comfort with his current game but noted that it still hasn't reached the level at which he desires to compete in major tournaments.

He was quoted as saying via World Wide of Sports:

"There's always lots of moving parts going on, certainly in the game of professional golf at the moment, but like I said I feel like my game's generally in a good spot and I'll be coming home with confidence and I'd like to win both of these events to be perfectly honest."

After falling five strokes short to Adrian Meronk in last year's Australian Open, the 43-year-old Aussie felt he had some unfinished business to complete this time.

"Winning a PGA at RQ (Royal Queensland) where I've been a member since 11 years old would be pretty sweet as well," he added. "I'm really looking forward to getting home and playing some golf and also just being at home again."

Adam Scott is one of the most successful Australian players on the PGA Tour, having claimed 14 PGA Tour titles and accumulated nearly $63 million in career earnings. He was last seen at the Wyndham Championship but failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time in his career.

In addition to Scott, several prominent players will be in action in Australia next month. Former World No. 2 Cameron Smith and upcoming Australian stars Min Woo Lee and Cam Davis are among the local names competing in the two Australian marquee events. Smith is the defending champion at the Australian PGA Championship.

How did Adam Scott perform in the 2022–23 season? The golfer's performance explored

Here's a look at Adam Scott's performance in the 2022–23 PGA Tour season:

Presidents Cup* - P2

Sentry Tournament of Champions - 29

Sony Open in Hawaii - T21

The Genesis Invitational - 65

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented - T31

THE PLAYERS Championship - 71

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - T31

Masters Tournament - T39

RBC Heritage - T31

Wells Fargo Championship - T5

AT&T Byron Nelson - T8

PGA Championship - T29

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - T9

U.S. Open - CUT

Travelers Championship - T19

Genesis Scottish Open - CUT

The Open Championship - T33

Wyndham Championship - T7