Adam Scott breaks silence on ‘wild’ state of golf after meeting with President Donald Trump

Adam Scott joined PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan last month to meet the newly inaugurated President Donald Trump. The White House meeting, which reportedly lasted about 40 minutes in the Oval Office, had them discuss the ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Both Monahan and President Trump had later came out to laud the ‘positive’ meeting.

A month after the meeting, Scott claims that the current state of golf is “wild.” The Aussie veteran, who called himself a ‘golf lover’, claimed that he attended the meeting with the President as a “representative” of the PGA Tour players. The 44-year-old went on to state that he wasn’t “solving the game's problems.” The American circuit policy board member also lauded Tiger Woods for his role in the ongoing negotiations.

The 2013 Masters champion opined that the 15-time major champion “does deserve a say in how competitive pro-golf landscape looks going forward.”

Speaking to Dan Rapaport from inside the ropes at Arnold Palmer Invitational, Adam Scott said (8:41):

“It's wild, where it's all come to, I mean the game of golf. As a golf lover, I'm passionate about the game, passionate about the tour and everything. And I want it to be in a good spot. I don't think I'm solving the game's problems, but as a representative of the players I think I have a good perspective on things along with Tiger (Woods).

I respect Tiger so much that he does deserve a say in how competitive pro-golf landscape looks going forward. I think he's earned that right.”

It is pertinent to note that sources claim Tiger Woods played a major role in arranging the Oval office meeting between the PIF, PGA Tour officials and the President. This came after Donald Trump claimed during his election campaign that he could negotiate a deal between the two sides in ‘15 minutes.’

Adam Scott optimistic about the President Trump meeting

Adam Scott was optimistic about the Oval Office meeting. The Australian golfer, who is a player director on the PGA Tour Enterprises board of directors alongside Tiger Woods, dubbed it a ‘really positive’ step for the PGA Tour in its ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Adam Scott said at the Genesis Invitational in February, as quoted by Golf Channel:

“It’s just a positive thing that the President of the United States is such a lover of the game of golf and understands some of the challenges facing the professional game at the moment…

Given how things are sitting with the Department of Justice among the professional game, this is all crazy stuff, he’s a lover of the game and hopefully will be very helpful for the professional game and help everybody move forward.”

For the unversed, the PGA Tour and PIF first announced a framework agreement in June 2023. The final agreement, expected to reunite the professional game, was set to be signed by the year end. However, the deadline was soon moved and the parties are yet to reveal a final date. Interestingly, the Tour is yet to announce Trump’s exact role in the deal as well.

