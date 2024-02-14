Adam Scott explains why Genesis Invitational is his favorite tournament - “It’s always a highlight of my year playing here”

Adam Scott particularly enjoys playing at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, something he's been blessed enough to do once more in 2024. After one top-10 finish this year and a 20th as well, he's looking forward to getting to work on a course he calls his favorite.

It's at this course that he's had two wins and seven top 10 finishes in his illustrious career thus far, so it stands to reason that he'd enjoy playing there. Success begets more success, but his enjoyment comes down to more than just how well he's done.

Scott said via SB Nation:

“It’s always a highlight of my year playing here. I love this track, and I love this event. It’s my favorite event I play on tour, so I’m so thankful to be a sponsor’s invite this week and get the chance to have another go around Riviera.”

He continued:

“The eucalyptus trees smell like they do in Australia; the grass is similar, and the weather can be similar as well. There is nice weather here. I just have this certain level of comfort. There’s more than just purely a great golf course for me.”

Adam Scott has been in quite good form lately, ranking among the best on the PGA Tour in strokes gained this year, which implies a good season might be on the way. Along these lines, he said:

“I generally like how my game is feeling. Hopefully, a good week this week, and I can keep the good momentum with my golf game going.”

Perhaps he can continue that at Tiger Woods' signature event, which will have the legendary golfer back on the field for the first time on tour since The Masters in 2023. He's been recovering from ankle surgery since and will finally appear at a sanctioned event now.

Adam Scott needed exemption to get another shot at Riviera

Adam Scott was not a member of the limited field for this signature event because the golfer did not qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs last season. Just 70 players are in the field for this week’s Invitational, and 50 of those qualified by making last year’s BMW Championship.

Adam Scott is grateful to be back at Riviera

Adam Scott didn't, but he earned a sponsor's exemption from Woods to make it in, and he was very pleased to get the chance to come back after not automatically qualifying on his own.

He said via SB Nation:

“I can’t remember exactly when my last sponsor’s invite was. I probably have been invited to a tournament in Asia or something like that throughout the years, but on the PGA Tour, it’s been a while, that’s for sure."

The Australian golfer continued:

“I feel lucky that I’ve got one of them. If I didn’t, then, I didn’t qualify. So that’s how it goes. I don’t expect to be invited to every tournament I ask for either, but I am very happy to be here. As I said, this is an event I look forward to very much. It’s my favorite track of the year, and hopefully, I make the most of it.”

Adam Scott is currently +3000 to win the event this weekend.