Adam Scott flaunts his $15,500 ‘wild’ watch – “It’s kind of an under-the-radar killer”

Adam Scott flaunted his watch in the 2025 Truist Championship week. He is playing in the sixth signature event of the PGA Tour roster from May 8 to 11 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club - Wissahickon Golf Course. During the event, he talked about his watch at the press conference.

The golfer wore a Rolex watch priced at $15500, according to the brand's official site. Furthermore, he described the watch when asked about it in the interview. He said, via GOLFWRX:

“This is cool. This is pretty new. This is the Rolex Yacht-Master in titanium. It’s a wild watch. It’s so light. It’s like I’m not even wearing it, it’s incredible. I don’t know the weight of it, but it’s not many grams. It’s a cool watch. I like the matte bezel, and lowkey-ness of it, and the brushed titanium is a cool look. It’s kind of an under-the-radar killer.”

In the same press conference, Scott talked about his swing and what he was working on. He stated:

“I don’t want to change my swing. It depends, I have rhythm thoughts, but I’m not really working on that. I’m actually more interested in a little more inside plane, let’s say at the moment. I’m thinking of John Daly for that. Back in the day, he used to whip that club in off the ball. I’ve been kind of letting it drift out a little bit, and so, if I think of John Daly, I’ve watched some YouTube stuff of him from ’95, or even early 90’s, it’s just amazing swinging. Just so good, the way he moved at it.”

The golfer shot 2-under in the first round of the tournament, and he is sitting in T45. He dropped two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.

Adam Scott and others' tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Truist Championship

Adam Scott will start with Sungjae Im and Alex Noren at 12:48 pm on the first tee. Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, and Will Zalatoris will tee off at 12:59 pm, and Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, and J.J. Spaun will play at 1:10 pm.

Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, and Michael Thorbjornsen are the first group to start at 11:09 pm. Here's the list of tee times for the opening round of the Truist Championship (all times in ET):

Tee No. 1

11:09 a.m.→ Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, and Michael Thorbjornsen

11:20 a.m.→ Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, and Justin Rose

11:31 a.m. → Russell Henley, Ludvig Åberg, and Sepp Straka

11:42 p.m. → Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, and Akshay Bhatia

11:53 p.m. → Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:04 p.m. → Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, and Jacob Bridgeman

12:15 p.m. → Joe Highsmith, Harris English, and Rasmus Højgaard

12:26 p.m. → Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, and Denny McCarthy

12:37 p.m. → Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, and Adam Hadwin

12:48 p.m. → Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, and Alex Noren

12:59 p.m. → Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, and Will Zalatoris

1:10 p.m. → Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, and J.J. Spaun

Tee No. 10

11:09 a.m. → Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, and Jordan Spieth

11:20 a.m. → Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, and Tommy Fleetwood

11:31 a.m. → Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, and Collin Morikawa

11:42 a.m. → Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, and Max Homa

11:53 a.m. → Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, and Si Woo Kim

12:04 p.m. → Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, and Ryan Gerard

12:15 p.m. → Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, and Sam Stevens

12:26 p.m. → Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, and Tom Hoge

12:37 p.m. → Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, and Max Greyserman

12:48 p.m. → Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, and Eric Cole

12:59 p.m. → J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, and Stephan Jaeger

1:10 p.m. → Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, and Gary Woodland

