Adam Scott joins in playful photo shoot for brand endorsed by Lydia Ko ahead of the 2025 Travelers Championship

Adam Scott recently collaborated with Titleist, a golf equipment brand that is also endorsed by LPGA star Lydia Ko, for a fun round of photoshoot.

Ad

Scott has reached Cromwell, Connecticut, to tee up at the Travelers Championship in TPC River Highlands from June 19 to 22. The 14-time PGA Tour winner was last seen at the 2025 U.S Open, where he finished at T12, despite being in strong contention up until the final round.

The Australian golfer partnered with Titleist for the day ahead of the tee-off at the Signature event. Scott was captured in his element with a photoshoot on the golf course, along with a studio shoot. He shared videos on his Instagram stories wherein he was seen swinging a golf club in the first one and walking on a treadmill in front of a green screen in the second one.

Ad

Trending

"Photoshoot Day. @titleist," Scott wrote in the first video.

Stills from Adam Scott's Instagram stories - Source: @adamscottofficial on Instagram

Lydia Ko is also one of the ambassadors of the golf equipment manufacturer, among many other LPGA players.

Ad

Adam Scott is making his 13th appearance on the PGA Tour this season with the Travelers Championship. Last year, he shared the T39 spot with two other players with an 8-under par total score.

Adam Scott shares about playing in tough conditions at the 2025 US Open

The Australian golfer played exceptionally throughout the week at the Major in Oakmont, but could not overcome the challenges posed by the golf course. Scott was well into contention during the second and third rounds, including most of the final round. The multiple bogeys and a double bogey in the back nine cost him the second position as he finished in T12 at the end of the day.

Ad

During the post-round interview, Adam Scott spoke about what went wrong in the final round and shared his thoughts about coming back to play after the weather delay. When he was asked if it felt like the U.S Open given the weather conditions, Scott responded in the affirmative.

"Yeah, of course it does. These kind of things happen all the time. Some people go home, and some people get a bit more rowdy when you come back out. It's a slightly different atmosphere," he said in a media interaction.

Ad

He also added:

"It can affect the rhythm of things. Unfortunately, I think the course just couldn't take much more water really."

"I didn't adapt to those conditions well enough," Scott admitted.

Adam Scott at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Scott's best outcome at the U.S Open was in 2015, when he finished at T4 at the Chambers Bay golf course.

Despite joining the PGA Tour in 2000, Adam Scott has been able to win only one Major in his career so far. He won the Masters tournament in 2013 after defeating Angel Cabrera in a two-hole playoff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More