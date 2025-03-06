Adam Scott makes bold PGA Tour prediction ‘regardless’ of the PIF deal outcome 

Australian golfer Adam Scott shared his thoughts on the potential PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger. The PGA Tour has been discussing a possible partnership with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) since their framework agreement was announced in June 2023. Amid these talks, last month, representatives from the PGA Tour and PIF met with President Donald Trump.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Adam Scott, who is one of the Player Directors on the PGA Tour, spoke about the ongoing negotiations. In conversation with Jason Sobel, the Australian golfer acknowledged that "regardless" of any potential deal with PIF, the PGA Tour remains in a "great spot."

"Absolutely. The game of golf is going to survive through everything," Scott said. "It always does. The PGA TOUR, regardless of any outcome with PIF, is going to be in a great spot."

Adam Scott also attended the White House meeting alongside Tiger Woods and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan to discuss the potential merger. Following their discussions, Monahan, Scott, and Woods released a joint statement regarding the meeting.

"Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, we have initiated a discussion about the reunification of golf. We are committed to moving as quickly as possible and will share additional details as appropriate. We share a passion for the game and the importance of reunification. Most importantly, we all want the best players in the world playing together more often and are committed to doing all we can to deliver that outcome for our fans," the statement read.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing merger talks, players from both circuits continue their 2025 season campaigns. Adam Scott is set to tee off this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

When will Adam Scott tee off at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational?

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational is scheduled to begin on Thursday, March 6, with the first round starting at 7:40 a.m. ET at Bay Hill Golf Course. Brian Campbell and Jacob Bridgeman will take the first shot of the day.

Scott will tee off for his opening round at 11:35 a.m. ET, playing in a group with Thomas Detry. This week's PGA Tour event features a stellar field, including Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Shane Lowry, among others.

Meanwhile, in the 2025 PGA Tour season, Scott has competed in three tournaments so far, starting his season at The Sentry. In the season-opening event, the PGA Tour pro played four rounds of 68, 69, 64, and 70, finishing in a tie for 15th place.

Adam Scott then competed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he secured a T22 finish. The former Masters winner's most recent appearance was at The Genesis Invitational, where he carded rounds of 74, 70, 75, and 70 and settled in a tie for 37th place.

