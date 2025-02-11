Adam Scott opens up about the "positive" meeting between the PGA Tour officials and President Donald Trump

Adam Scott was part of a group of PGA Tour officials that met with President Donald Trump last week to try and get him involved in the PIF merger. The two sides have been negotiating since the middle of 2023, and Scott and his companions, including commissioner Jay Monahan, were hopeful that Trump could help.

Scott revealed later that this was a good meeting, and he's hopeful that it will pay dividends. Via NBC Sports, he said:

“It’s just a positive thing that the President of the United States is such a lover of the game of golf and understands some of the challenges facing the professional game at the moment. Given how things are sitting with the Department of Justice among the professional game, this is all crazy stuff, he’s a lover of the game and hopefully will be very helpful for the professional game and help everybody move forward.”

Scott believes that Trump's love of and interest in golf will help the president move things along to a resolution. Trump famously boasted before his election that he could've had a deal done in a short order had he been involved with the negotiations.

That's what Scott, Woods, Monahan, and much of the golf world are counting on now. President Trump has also been very involved with LIV Golf, hosting events, playing alongside them, and even bringing Bryson DeChambeau to his election-night celebration last year.

Adam Scott details why Donald Trump can help PIF merger

Tiger Woods and Brandel Chamblee have both recently played a round of golf with the president of the United States. In one round, Woods and Donald Trump discussed the merger. In the other, Chamblee came out admitting that Trump helped him see PIF chair Yasir Al-Rumayyan in a different light.

Adam Scott also met with President Trump alongside Woods, Jay Monahan and others. They wanted to discuss the merger and see if he could help, and they're confident that he can.

Adam Scott is hopeful that the president will help (Image via Getty)

Scott said via NBC Sports:

“The president is passionate about [golf], he owns several golf properties, fabulous destinations around the world. He has a relationship with Saudi Arabia and the Public Investment Fund. I genuinely think he’s a fan of the PGA Tour, as well, and he’s certainly a fan of Tiger Woods, most people are."

The Department of Justice still stands in the way of any agreement. However, the latest report is that the PGA Tour and PIF have multiple options to get this done pending the DOJ's review.

Adam Scott added:

“The difficult thing for maybe the administrations to understand [is] why professional golf coming back together, working more harmoniously, let’s say, is not a breach of antitrust or anticompetitive issues. That’s what’s really been looked at."

Scott is personally hopeful that the president's involvement will help speed things up and smooth things over.

