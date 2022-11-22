Adam Scott’s caddie Steve Williams is coming out of retirement for the golfer 

The legendary caddie, Steve Williams, has been lured out of retirement to join former World No. 1, Adam Scott, on the upcoming PGA Tour.

Williams is one of the most successful caddies, having been by Tiger Woods' side in 13 of the 15 major championships. He looped in with Australian golfers Greg Norman and Ian Barker during his career.

Steve Williams also worked with Raymond Floyd and then Adam Scott before they parted ways in 2017.

The Kiwi caddie returns to help Scott for the next two weeks at the PGA Championship at Royal Queensland in Brisbane and then at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Adam Scott wants his usual caddies, Greg Harmon and Steve Williams, to share the bag at the upcoming tournament. In a chat with Golf Digest, Scott said:

"For me, it's exciting to work again with Steve and see if we can rediscover the magic."

He further elaborated:

“As a player, you experience different points in your career. Right now t the PGA Tour is a time of change, and I’m adjusting to it. Having Steve and Greg do a job share will help me get everything I need that’s to be fresh at the biggest events.”

It is important to note that Adam Scott won a major championship in 2014, and he now dreams of repeating history. His goal is to win the second major title of his career. Adam Scott said:

"My goal is to win majors; I had a good run with Steve in the majors and did win the Masters, but it's about getting an overall balance for what I need to perform in the biggest events."

Meanwhile, Steve Williams shared his memorable experience working with Scott, as quoted by Golf Digest. He said:

"The time I spent caddying for Adam was very memorable, helping him become the first Australian to win at Augusta. I feel Adam is in good shape with his game, and I'm fresh, having not caddied for a few years, so I'll bring a lot of enthusiasm."

Williams is happy to work with Adam again and is excited to help him win the second major title of his career. Steve went on to say:

"I've always said to Adam and to others, to be remembered as one of the great players, you have to win multiple majors. The opportunity to try and get Adam to major No. 2 and elevate himself to a special group of players in history would be a privilege. "

Early life and professional career of Steve Williams

Adam Scott and Steve Williams (Image via Getty)

Hailing from New Zealand, Steve Williams has served as a caddie for several professional golfers. He is best known for being Tiger Woods' caddie from 1999 to 2011.

Steve began his caddying career at the age of six, and by the time he was 13, Williams started enjoying caddying more than playing. While serving Tiger Woods, the golfer spent most of his time as the top-ranked player.

Williams also served as the caddie for Greg Norman from 1982 to 1989 and then worked for Raymond Floyd until 1999.

