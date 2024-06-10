Adam Scott’s Major streak remains alive at US Open due to withdrawal of late golfer Grayson Murray

Adam Scott had played in 91 straight Major tournaments heading into the 2024 US Open. He wasn't in the field until Monday, June 10, three days before the tournament started. Without automatic qualification, Scott's streak, the longest among active golfers, was in jeopardy.

However, one caveat pushed him into the field. The US Open's automatic qualification includes those ranked among the top 60 in OWGR. Scott is presently ranked 61st, which left him just on the outside.

Grayson Murray would have qualified if he had not passed away, as he was ranked 59th in the world. His tragic death left one world-ranking spot open, and Adam Scott was next in line to fill it.

Had he not been added to the field, he would have lost an impressive, historic streak by the thinnest of margins. Ryan Fox just made the OWGR top 60 with an average point of 1.9495. Scott has an average point of 1.9494, so he was 0.0001 points out of qualification.

It is the 23rd straight US Open that will feature Scott. The Australian golfer has been in the majority of Majors since he debuted as a professional, and that streak continued.

By virtue of qualifying tournaments, Scott is already in the Open Championship field for July. Unless he gets injured, he will be in the field and will then extend his streak to 93 straight Major starts.

The 2025 Masters Tournament will be next on the docket in April 2025, and Scott is not currently qualified for that event. He has about 10 months to get his qualification or an exemption in order, though.

Adam Scott's streak is the longest active, but it is also the second-longest streak in golf history. Jack Nicklaus played in an impressive 146 Majors from 1962 to 1998. Scott has a long way to go until then.

Adam Scott joins final US Open field

Adam Scott just barely got into the US Open field, which is now final ahead of the golf world's trip to Pinehurst this weekend. Scott and Sergio Garcia were added today alongside a few others. Robert MacIntyre also got in at the last minute.

Adam Scott made it into the US Open field

Here is the full field for the Major at Pinehurst No. 2 this Thursday:

(a) denotes an amateur. There are 156 total players in the field, including Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Tommy Fleetwood.