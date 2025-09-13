Amanda Balionis raves over seafood delicacy in latest IG story

Amanda Balionis is travelling this week and made a stop in Maryland for the weekend. While in the state on Friday, she had to indulge in one of its local delicacies.

The CBS Sports reporter paid a visit to Jimmy's Famous Seafood, located in Baltimore, which serves authentic Maryland cuisine. While visiting the establishment with former NFL player and current CBS Sports reporter Ross Tucker, she shared a picture of her meal at the 'must-visit' restaurant that left fans' mouths watering.

Here's a look at Amanda Balionis' meal on Friday night (via Instagram @balionis):

Amanda Balionis indulges in Maryland's delicacy (Image via Instagram @balionis)

Amanda Balionis' latest post on Instagram shows her enjoying Jimmy's Famous Seafood's most popular dish - crab cakes, a staple of the Northeast state. She got two crab cakes, which were served with house crackers, a charred lemon, and bay sauce.

The picture also shows that she appears to have gotten a side of charred broccolini. As per the local restaurant's menu on their official website, the golf reporter's meal costs a total of a whopping $66.

Amanda Balionis foresees Tiger Woods' rivalries

The 2019 PGA Championship was played at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, which is the site of the upcoming Ryder Cup. Prior to the start of the event, Amanda Balionis was a part of a panel with several other respected analysts discussing the future of golf.

At the time of the Major championship, the golf community was drawing lines between Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka as the latter had just tied for second place at the 2019 Masters Tournament, while the golfing legend had won it.

When asked about her take on the matter, the NFL sideline reporter stated that Brooks Koepka was one of the more underrated players on the PGA Tour at the time. She also said that for the future of the sport, there will hopefully be players who create rivalries with Tiger Woods.

Balionis said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's unbelievable what he's been able to accomplish in such a short period of time, in all of the majors he's been able to collect, and it still doesn't feel like we talk about him enough. So I think to me, Brooks Koepka is still somehow one of the most underplayed stories heading into this week. I understand Tiger at the Masters. Tiger is Tiger, and he's going to be talked about a lot. But that does not mean that we're not going to see some tremendous things from elite players that are going to be around for a very, very long time and hopefully create some rivalries that we're going to be really looking forward to for the next couple decades."

Brooks Koepka went on to win the 2019 PGA Championship by a 2 stroke margin over Dustin Johnson, which was his fourth Major championship and his second title in the tournament. He also won the prestigious event in 2018, where Tiger Woods placed second by a two-stroke margin.

