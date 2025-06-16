Adam Scott sounds off on 'borderline unplayable' Oakmont course at US Open finale - "Everyone had to deal with it"

Adam Scott opened up about playing conditions at the Oakmont Country Club, the venue for the US Open 2025. The Australian golfer was in contention to win the major. He was in second place after 54 holes, but after playing the final round of 79, he slipped down to settle in a tie for 12th place, dropping ten spots on the leaderboard.

In the post-round press conference, Scott talked about the conditions, saying that the course was almost unplayable towards the end. He was even asked about Sam Burns, who asked officials for casual water relief on the 15th hole but was denied.

"It was borderline unplayable," Scott said, via ASAP Sports. "The water was like so close to the surface. Like the shot I hit on 11, it's bizarre. I just don't know. It was like an aquaplane on the ground. He tried to hit a 5-iron, I guess, on the 15th, and it's tough. It's a tough call, but we played. Everyone had to deal with it."

Sam Burns was in the lead after 54 holes at 4-under, but the final round cost him the title. He made a double bogey on the 15th, the hole where he asked for the relief. He played a round of 8-over 78 and ended up with an overall score of 4-over.

Meanwhile, J.J. Spaun won the major. He registered a two-stroke win after playing the final round of 72. Robert MacIntyre settled in second place, followed by Viktor Hovland in third.

"It was tough" – Adam Scott on his disappointing final round performance at the US Open 2025

Adam Scott started the final round on Sunday, June 15, at the 2025 US Open with a bogey on the first hole and made another one on the third. He bounced back and made his only birdie of the day on the par-5 fourth hole.

Scott struggled throughout the day and carded two more bogeys on the front nine and four bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine for a round of 9-over 79. In the post-round press conference, he reflected on his performance, saying, via ASPA Sports:

"It was kind of -- it was tough. It was bad conditions. No one really had a good score. I missed the fairway. I hadn't done that all week really. Then I did, and I paid the price and lost a lot of shots out there. Couldn't recover. Conditions were just tough. They were tough at the start. It was very windy. Hadn't been that windy all week. Front nine played tough."

The conditions were pretty tough at the Oakmont Country Club. J.J. Spaun was the only player to finish with a score under par after four rounds at the US Open 2025.

Previously, when the tournament was held at Oakmont Country Club in 2016, Adam Scott finished in T18. That year, Dustin Johnson won the event after finishing with a score of 4-under. However, in 2025, the American golfer even struggled to make the cut at the major.

