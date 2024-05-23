Adam Scott talks about Rory McIlroy's game amid divorce proceedings - "Maybe I need to struggle a little more like him"

In the last three events that he's played, Rory McIlroy has had two victories and a T12 finish, indicating that his season is going pretty well. However, his overall results in 2024 have been quite inconsistent.

As such, there has been conjecture that Mcllroy's game may have taken a hit due to his ongoing divorce proceedings. During the press conference prior to the upcoming Charles Schwab Challenge, Adam Scott received a question about the subject.

Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott (Image via Getty).

A reporter asked Adam Scott if he thought Rory McIlroy was struggling with "all the stuff going on outside the course and outside the tournaments." Scott responded as follows (via TenGolf):

"Maybe I need to struggle a little more like Rory [McIlroy] on the golf course! I would like to struggle like he does. If it's affecting his play, it's hard to see. He's played incredibly for a long, long time."

Adam Scott has played 10 PGA Tour tournaments during 2024. He has made eight cuts and finished in the Top 10 on one occasion (T8 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open). In addition, he has finished in four other Top 25s, including T22 at the Masters Tournament.

Prior to starting his season on the PGA Tour, Adam Scott played three DP World Tour tournaments, two of them in his homeland, Australia. In all three, he finished in the Top 10, including a fourth place finish at the ISPS Handa Australian Open.

Rory McIlroy's run so far in 2024

Rory McIlroy kicked off the 2024 season with victory at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, a week after finishing second at the Dubai Invitational, where he lost to Tommy Fleetwood by three-putting the final hole.

McIlroy played his first five tournaments on the PGA Tour with a T19 as his best result. He then finished in a tie for third place at the Valero Texas Open, but failed to finish in the top 10 at the Masters or the RBC Heritage.

McIlroy won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, teaming up with Shane Lowry. A week later, the Northern Irishman won again, this time the Wells Fargo Championship. McIlroy missed the top 10 again at the PGA Championship, but not by much, as he finished in a tie for 12th.

The Northern Irishman is not in the field for the Charles Schwab Challenge that will be played starting this Thursday, May 23. He is instead expected to be one of the top stars present at the RBC Canadian Open being played next week, a tournament the Northern Irishman has won twice in a row (2019-2022).

The PGA Tour schedule features two relevant tournaments after the Canadian Open: the Memorial Tournament (7th Signature Event of the season) and the US Open (3rd major of the season). McIlroy is sure to be a part of both fields.