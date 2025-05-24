Adam Scott has a three-word review for $550M-worth Tennis legend’s merch

Adam Scott had a three-word review for $550 million-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) Tennis legend Roger Federer’s merch. Scott has a taste for good clothing and accessories, and the golfer didn't fail to notice the new collection of the brand, Roger Federer, named after the famous tennis player.

Scott shared a story of a polo from the brand and captioned it, writing:

“Great collection, Roger!”

Roger Federer collection ( Adam Scott's Instagram story)

The t-shirt was called DRY-EX Stand Collar Polo Shirt, available in different sizes and prices at $29.90. The DRY-EX dries out sweat, and the meshwork makes the t-shirt breathable.

Scott didn't have any top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour this season. However, he had two top 20 finishes at the PGA Championship with T19 and at the Sentry Tournament with T15. His other notable finishes include a T22 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a T37 at The Genesis Invitational, a T36 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard, and a T34 at the Truist Championship with 10 under, 1 over, 3 over, and 4 under, respectively.

Scott missed two cutlines in 2025, and the first was at the PLAYERS Championship after shooting 74 and 72. He missed the next cutline at the Masters Tournament after shooting 77 and 72.

The golfer played only one DP World Tour event, and it was the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, where he finished at T37 after scoring 2 under in total and shooting 71-71-69-75.

How did Adam Scott perform in his last outing at the PGA Championship?

Adam Scott finished at T19 after the four rounds of the PGA Championship. His total score was 2 under, and he shot 69 in the first round of the tournament with three birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. In the second round, he fired 71 with three birdies.

In the third round, Scott again repeated a 69 with two birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. He had only one bogey that day, and following the round, Scott shared his playing experience. His words were (via ASAP Sports):

“I think I played solid. I feel like I've played solid all week. It's been hard work on the greens. I've had a few three-putts, and it feels a bit costly at the moment when it's so bunched up like this. But overall my game feels really solid. I just need a day where the putts get rolling in tomorrow.”

He continued,

“I've just kind of fought being comfortable all week. You're good for a few holes and then you hit one surprisingly short or something.”

In the last round, Scott shot 73 with two birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine.

