Adam Scottie, Sergio Garcia make last-minute surge to join the 2024 US Open field

Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia successfully made late pushes to be added to the US Open field for 2024. With the tournament beginning on Thursday, June 13, the field is finally set. Those two were among the final additions as the golf world turned its eyes to Pinehurst.
Scott made his way in via OWGR. He was ranked 61st in the world, which meant that he was just outside the qualifying region. However, after the tragic passing of Grayson Murray, Scott has been roped in place of Murray. The late golfer was ranked 59th.
This marks the 23rd straight trip to the US Open, an impressive trip that nearly ended based on 0.0001 points. Scott has an average point of 1.9494. Ryan Fox is just ahead, ranked 60th and in the field for the US Open, and has an average point of 1.9495.
In total, Scott has played in 92 straight Major tournaments, including the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the Open Championship. That is the longest active streak, and it extends with a last-minute qualification. Since he is already qualified for next month's Open, he is likely to extend that streak even further.
The USGA had six available spots for players who could potentially be exempted. Since Scott and Robert MacIntyre made it in on their own, the four remaining spots were given to Garcia, amateur Brendan Valdes, Otto Black, and Maxwell Moldovan.
This marks Garcia's 25th consecutive appearance in the US Open. That is 10th all-time. Garcia has moved over to LIV Golf, which makes it a little harder to qualify for all Majors.
Full field for US Open ft. Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott
Here is the full and final field:
- Byeong-Hun An
- Ludvig Aberg
- Sam Bairstow
- Parker Bell (a)
- Sam Bennett
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Otto Black
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Gunnar Broin(a)
- Jackson Buchanan (a)
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Patrick Cantlay
- Frankie Capan
- John Chin
- Luke Clanton (a)
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Santiago De la Fuente (a)
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Stewart Hagestad (a)
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Harry Higgs
- Rico Hoey
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Stephan Jaeger
- Benjamin James (a)
- Casey Jarvis
- Carter Jenkins
- Dustin Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Sung Kang
- Riki Kawamoto
- Martin Kaymer
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Bryan Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Frederik Kjettrup
- Jake Knapp
- Brooks Koepka
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Min Woo Lee
- Eugenio Lopez Chacarra
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Willie Mack III
- Peter Malnati
- Matteo Manassero
- Richard Mansell
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Logan McAllister
- Denny McCarthy
- Ashton McCulloch (a)
- Michael McGowan
- Rory McIlroy
- Tom McKibbin
- Mac Meissner
- Adrian Meronk
- Phil Mickelson
- Maxwell Moldovan
- Francesco Molinari
- Edoardo Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Omar Morales (a)
- Collin Morikawa
- Chris Naegel
- Alex Noren
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Chris Petefish
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Colin Prater (a)
- David Puig
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Charles Reiter
- Brandon Robinson Thompson
- Robert Rock
- Justin Rose
- Isaiah Salinda
- Gordon Sargent (a)
- Carson Schaake
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- Taisei Shimizu
- Neal Shipley (a)
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Andrew Svoboda
- Hiroshi Tai (a)
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Brendan Valdes (a)
- Joey Vrzich
- Tim Widing
- Wells Williams (a)
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
The US Open will tee off on Thursday, June 13.