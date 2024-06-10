Adam Scottie, Sergio Garcia make last-minute surge to join the 2024 US Open field

Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia successfully made late pushes to be added to the US Open field for 2024. With the tournament beginning on Thursday, June 13, the field is finally set. Those two were among the final additions as the golf world turned its eyes to Pinehurst.

Scott made his way in via OWGR. He was ranked 61st in the world, which meant that he was just outside the qualifying region. However, after the tragic passing of Grayson Murray, Scott has been roped in place of Murray. The late golfer was ranked 59th.

This marks the 23rd straight trip to the US Open, an impressive trip that nearly ended based on 0.0001 points. Scott has an average point of 1.9494. Ryan Fox is just ahead, ranked 60th and in the field for the US Open, and has an average point of 1.9495.

In total, Scott has played in 92 straight Major tournaments, including the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the Open Championship. That is the longest active streak, and it extends with a last-minute qualification. Since he is already qualified for next month's Open, he is likely to extend that streak even further.

The USGA had six available spots for players who could potentially be exempted. Since Scott and Robert MacIntyre made it in on their own, the four remaining spots were given to Garcia, amateur Brendan Valdes, Otto Black, and Maxwell Moldovan.

This marks Garcia's 25th consecutive appearance in the US Open. That is 10th all-time. Garcia has moved over to LIV Golf, which makes it a little harder to qualify for all Majors.

Full field for US Open ft. Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott

Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott, both holding impressive qualification streaks, were added to the field for the US Open this week. They join a now complete field of 156 golfers.

Adam Scott made the US Open field

Here is the full and final field:

The US Open will tee off on Thursday, June 13.