  • Golf
  Adam Svensson shoots 60 to break course record in Round 1 of the 2025 3M Open

Adam Svensson shoots 60 to break course record in Round 1 of the 2025 3M Open

By Sonali Verma
Published Jul 24, 2025 22:14 GMT
PGA: 3M Open - First Round - Source: Imagn
Adam Svensson at the 3M Open - First Round - Source: Imagn

Adam Svensson made a strong statement on Thursday at the 2025 3M Open by posting a bogey-free 11-under 60 in the opening round, setting a new course record at TPC Twin Cities.

Currently playing his 22nd start of the season, Svensson carded five birdies on the front nine and added four more along with an impressive 48-foot eagle putt on the final hole to close with 30 strokes on each side. His round of 60 broke the course record and gave him a two-shot lead over Sam Stevens.

Adam Svensson's eagle came on the 596-yard par-5 18th, one of the most eventful holes of the day. Through Round 1, the hole saw four eagles, 49 birdies, 42 pars, 14 bogeys, and five double bogeys.

Here’s a look at Adam Svensson’s hole-by-hole scorecard from Thursday:

Front Nine:

  • Hole 1 (Par 4) – Birdie
  • Hole 2 (Par 4) – Par
  • Hole 3 (Par 4) – Par
  • Hole 4 (Par 3) – Birdie
  • Hole 5 (Par 4) – Par
  • Hole 6 (Par 5) – Birdie
  • Hole 7 (Par 4) – Birdie
  • Hole 8 (Par 3) – Par
  • Hole 9 (Par 4) – Birdie

Front Nine Total: 30 (-5)

Back Nine:

  • Hole 10 (Par 4) – Birdie
  • Hole 11 (Par 4) – Birdie
  • Hole 12 (Par 5) – Birdie
  • Hole 13 (Par 3) – Par
  • Hole 14 (Par 4) – Par
  • Hole 15 (Par 4) – Par
  • Hole 16 (Par 4) – Birdie
  • Hole 17 (Par 3) – Par
  • Hole 18 (Par 5) – Eagle

Back Nine Total: 30 (-6)

Total Score: 60 (-11)

After his round, Adam Svensson said:

“I feel like I start off good and then kind of dwindle a little bit.”
“Just really putted amazing, I made a bunch of breakers. It was probably my best putting round I ever had.”

The round tied his career-low on the PGA Tour and came as a surprise, as he had missed the cut in four of his last five starts. He came into the week ranked No. 170 in the FedEx Cup standings. Last year, he finished T37 at the 3M Open with a total score of 7-under.

How has Adam Svensson performed so far in the 2025 season?

Adam Svensson has played 21 events so far in the 2025 season without a win, runner-up finish, or top-10 result. His best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished T24 at 8-under-par. He has missed the cut in eight tournaments this year.

Here’s a look at his results so far:

  • Sony Open in Hawaii – T30 (-9)
  • The American Express – CUT (-4)
  • Farmers Insurance Open – CUT (+2)
  • WM Phoenix Open – T36 (-7)
  • Mexico Open at Vidanta – T59 (-5)
  • Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – CUT (-3)
  • Puerto Rico Open – CUT (-4)
  • THE PLAYERS Championship – CUT (+7)
  • Valspar Championship – CUT (+3)
  • Texas Children's Houston Open – T67 (-1)
  • Valero Texas Open – T47 (+3)
  • Corales Puntacana Championship – T24 (-8)
  • Zurich Classic of New Orleans – T32 (-16)
  • THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – CUT (-3)
  • ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic – T59 (-1)
  • Charles Schwab Challenge – T46 (E)
  • RBC Canadian Open – CUT (+4)
  • Rocket Mortgage Classic – CUT (-4)
  • John Deere Classic – T44 (-8)
  • ISCO Championship – CUT (+5)
  • Barracuda Championship – CUT
Sonali Verma

