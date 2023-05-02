Adams Golf rebrands itself and launches new woods, irons, wedges, and putters: All you need to know

Adams Golf is rebranding itself with new, cutting-edge equipment. The firm was the main manufacturer of golf equipment 15 years ago. Before being acquired by TaylorMade-Adidas Golf for $70 million in 2012, Adams Golf produced various unique wedges, irons, and putters.

The company, however, continues to operate under the TaylorMade brand but is working to rebrand itself in the global market. It recently announced a complete rebranding.

Adams Golf @AdamsGolf



Say hello to the new Idea family of Drivers, Fairways, Irons, Wedges and, of course, Hybrids. We’ve even got a new line of Idea putters to keep you smiling from tee-to-green.



Shop now: Adams is built for play.Say hello to the new Idea family of Drivers, Fairways, Irons, Wedges and, of course, Hybrids. We’ve even got a new line of Idea putters to keep you smiling from tee-to-green.Shop now: adamsgolf.com Adams is built for play. 💯 Say hello to the new Idea family of Drivers, Fairways, Irons, Wedges and, of course, Hybrids. We’ve even got a new line of Idea putters to keep you smiling from tee-to-green. Shop now: adamsgolf.com https://t.co/VQJkEu1r9T

The company will get a new logo, golf equipment, and direct-to-customer sales. Adams Golf's target market consists of young people and rising talents. They offer expensive clubs at low costs.

Adams' items will be available for purchase on their official website. They are currently concentrating their efforts on selling it online.

Speaking about the new changes, Adams Golf's product creation manager, Chandler Carr, said:

“We're kind of leaning in on simplicity here. This person, they're looking to get out there and have fun, enjoy the game, but they're also looking for quality equipment. There's a lot of options out there that are pretty uninspiring.

"These golfers are met with a challenge to get a good set with modern technology, but they don't want to maybe spend the coin. So we know that we have to make something that's clean, contemporary, but also very purposeful.”

Adams Golf's idea lineup for 2023

Adams Golf is trying to update all of its equipment. Their proposed 2023 portfolio features a new driver with a titanium body, available in four lofts of 9, 10.5, and 12 degrees.

A metal wood lineage will be restored with a weight-saving carbon composite crown. Chandler Carr, as quoted by Golf Digest, stated in a media interview:

“This isn't the big offset, game-improvement golfer product. You could put the driver in the hands of a tour player, and they would like the way that it sets up square. Through all the woods, there’s that clean contemporary look that just exudes confidence at address.”

Adams Golf @AdamsGolf



Get ‘em and play 60 days risk-free.



Learn more: With Adams, you’ve got pro looking clubs that deliver on vibe and performance.Get ‘em and play 60 days risk-free.Learn more: adamsgolf.com With Adams, you’ve got pro looking clubs that deliver on vibe and performance. Get ‘em and play 60 days risk-free. Learn more: adamsgolf.com https://t.co/zuOPgTq5TW

The wedges and putter will be redesigned, and the manufacturer plans to introduce hollow body irons.

Adam Golf's new idea lineup for 2023 is as follows:

Idea Driver

Features: Titanium body and face with carbon fiber crown and adjustable hosel. Lofts: 9, 10.5 and 12 degrees

Price: $300

Idea Fairway woods

Features: 15, 18, 21 degrees, Stainless steel body and face with carbon fiber crown. Lofts: 3-wood (15 degrees), 5-wood (18 degrees), 7-wood (21 degrees)

Price: $200

Idea Hybrids

Features: 20, 23, 26, 30 degrees, Stainless steel body and face with carbon fiber crown. Lofts: 3 (20 degrees), 4 (23 degrees), 5 (26 degrees), 6 (30 degrees)

Price: $180

Idea Irons

Features: 4-iron through A-wedge, Cast, hollow-bodied stainless steel irons. Available 4-iron through attack wedge

Price: $600 in steel, $700 in graphite for seven-piece set

Idea Wedge

Features: 54, 58 degrees, KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 steel shafts and Lamkin’s Crossline 360 grips, UST Helium NanoCore graphite shafts

Price: $100

C-Groove Putters, Prospect Blade, Mission Mallet

Features: Cast 303 stainless steel with a grooved face. 34 or 35 inches long

Price: $150

Poll : 0 votes