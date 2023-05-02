Adams Golf rebrands itself and launches new woods, irons, wedges, and putters: All you need to know

Adams Golf is rebranding itself with new, cutting-edge equipment. The firm was the main manufacturer of golf equipment 15 years ago. Before being acquired by TaylorMade-Adidas Golf for $70 million in 2012, Adams Golf produced various unique wedges, irons, and putters.
The company, however, continues to operate under the TaylorMade brand but is working to rebrand itself in the global market. It recently announced a complete rebranding.
The company will get a new logo, golf equipment, and direct-to-customer sales. Adams Golf's target market consists of young people and rising talents. They offer expensive clubs at low costs.
Adams' items will be available for purchase on their official website. They are currently concentrating their efforts on selling it online.
Speaking about the new changes, Adams Golf's product creation manager, Chandler Carr, said:
“We're kind of leaning in on simplicity here. This person, they're looking to get out there and have fun, enjoy the game, but they're also looking for quality equipment. There's a lot of options out there that are pretty uninspiring.
"These golfers are met with a challenge to get a good set with modern technology, but they don't want to maybe spend the coin. So we know that we have to make something that's clean, contemporary, but also very purposeful.”
Adams Golf's idea lineup for 2023
Adams Golf is trying to update all of its equipment. Their proposed 2023 portfolio features a new driver with a titanium body, available in four lofts of 9, 10.5, and 12 degrees.
A metal wood lineage will be restored with a weight-saving carbon composite crown. Chandler Carr, as quoted by Golf Digest, stated in a media interview:
“This isn't the big offset, game-improvement golfer product. You could put the driver in the hands of a tour player, and they would like the way that it sets up square. Through all the woods, there’s that clean contemporary look that just exudes confidence at address.”
The wedges and putter will be redesigned, and the manufacturer plans to introduce hollow body irons.
Adam Golf's new idea lineup for 2023 is as follows:
Idea Driver
- Features: Titanium body and face with carbon fiber crown and adjustable hosel. Lofts: 9, 10.5 and 12 degrees
- Price: $300
Idea Fairway woods
- Features: 15, 18, 21 degrees, Stainless steel body and face with carbon fiber crown. Lofts: 3-wood (15 degrees), 5-wood (18 degrees), 7-wood (21 degrees)
- Price: $200
Idea Hybrids
- Features: 20, 23, 26, 30 degrees, Stainless steel body and face with carbon fiber crown. Lofts: 3 (20 degrees), 4 (23 degrees), 5 (26 degrees), 6 (30 degrees)
- Price: $180
Idea Irons
- Features: 4-iron through A-wedge, Cast, hollow-bodied stainless steel irons. Available 4-iron through attack wedge
- Price: $600 in steel, $700 in graphite for seven-piece set
Idea Wedge
- Features: 54, 58 degrees, KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 steel shafts and Lamkin’s Crossline 360 grips, UST Helium NanoCore graphite shafts
- Price: $100
C-Groove Putters, Prospect Blade, Mission Mallet
- Features: Cast 303 stainless steel with a grooved face. 34 or 35 inches long
- Price: $150