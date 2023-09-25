Adidas takes legal action against 5 LIV Golf trademark applications

Adidas has filed a case to block five trademark applications of LIV Golf at the United States Patent and Trademarks office. The famous apparel brand claimed that the League's three stripe "L" shape is similar to their own famous three stripe logo.

As per the Front Office Sports reports, the apparel brand has filed a Notice of Opposition that states the League's logo, "incorporate[s] three stripes in a manner that is confusingly similar to the Adidas Marks in appearance and overall commercial impression."

However, Josh Gerben, the Trademark attorney, said that Adidas may not win the lawsuit but might still bring about a settlement between the two parties which would force LIV Golf to use the "L" shape logo in limited products.

The LIV Golf League might have hoped to stay out of controversies after the PGA Tour merger agreement with their financers PIF. But the pre-existing tension between them and Adidas has returned and now again got them into trouble.

With the merger already in place, the League is speculated to run as an entity in the 2024 season. However, it remains unclear if they would use the same "L" shaped logo.

Interestingly, LIV Golf's star golfer Dustin Johnson was a brand ambassador of Adidas for nearly 15 years before they parted ways earlier in February this year.

Exploring winners and other stats of LIV Golf 2023 season

The 2023 season of the League started at El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico from February 24 to 26. Charles Howell III won his first individual title at the event, while Crushers GC bagged their first team title.

At LIV Golf Orlando, Brooks Koepka became the first player in the League to win multiple titles. Later on, Talor Gooch won the Adelaide and Singapore events to become the first player to win consecutive titles.

Gooch then captured the Andalucía event's individual title to become the most successful player in the League. At the London Invitational, Cameron Smith captured his second title and followed it up with another title after a gap of one event at Bedminster. As a result, Gooch was tied as the most successful player in the breakaway series.

Bryson DeChambeau shot a round of 58, the lowest round ever in the history of professional golf, at Greenbrier to win his first LIV Golf title.

Below are the details of each and every event so far in the League in the 2023 season:

Mayakoba Invitational

Venue - El Camaleon Golf Club

Individual winner - Charles Howell III

Winning Team - Crushers GC

Tucson Invitational

Venue - The Gallery Golf Clu

Individual winner - Danny Lee

Winning Team - Fireballs GC

Orlando Invitational

Venue - Orange County National

Individual winner - Brooks Koepka

Winning Team - Torque GC

Adelaide Invitational

Venue - The Grange Golf Club

Individual winner - Talor Gooch

Winning Team - 4 Aces GC

Singapore Invitational

Venue - Sentosa Golf Club

Individual winner - Talor Gooch

Winning Team - RangeGoats GC

Tulsa Invitational

Venue - Cedar Ridge Country Club

Individual winner - Dustin Johnson

Winning Team - Stinger GC

Washington, D.C. Invitational

Venue - Trump National Golf Club

Individual winner - Harold Varner III

Winning Team - Torque GC

Andalucía Invitational

Venue - Real Club Valderrama

Individual winner - Talor Gooch

Winning Team - Torque GC

London Invitational

Venue - Centurion Club

Individual winner - Cameron Smith

Winning Team - 4 Aces GC

Greenbrier Invitational

Venue - The Old White Course

Individual winner - Bryson DeChambeau

Winning Team - Torque GC

Bedminster Invitational

Venue - Trump National Golf Club

Individual winner - Cameron Smith

Winning Team - Ripper GC

Chicago Invitational

Venue - Rich Harvest Farms

Individual winner - Bryson DeChambeau

Winning Team - Crushers GC

LIV Golf will now travel to Saudi Arabia for the Jeddah Invitational. The tournament commences on October 15.