Adrian Meronk details the ‘definitely different’ experience of playing under lights at LIV Golf Riyadh

Adrian Meronk has shared details from his experience playing under lights at the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh season-opening event. This year, the LIV Golf events are taking place at night for the first time.

During the event's press conference after the second round on Friday, February 7, Meronk said:

"It was definitely different, but I was kind of prepared well last week. I played a couple of rounds of night golf in Dubai, and then obviously this week we had three days to prepare. I think I did a good job to get used to the lights, the shadows, and reading greens. I really enjoy it. It's a lot of fun."

Trending

Meronk was asked if practicing under the lights had helped him with a good game this week.

"Definitely, because it makes a big difference, especially around the greens and on the greens," Adrian Meronk said. "It's hard to see the breaks, sometimes the shadow is on your way. Sometimes you move and the shadow moves with you so you cannot see the ball. Yeah, you can get used to it, and I'm happy how I prepared for this tournament."

Adrian Meronk started the campaign with an impressive round of 10-under on the first day and maintained the lead after the second round. He played the round of 6-under on Friday and is in contention to win the tournament heading into the finale on Saturday, February 8.

A look at Adrian Meronk's performance at LIV Golf Riyadh 2025

Meronk teed it up for the first round of LIV Golf Riyadh on Thursday on the fifth hole. He made three back-to-back birdies from the sixth to eighth holes, followed by a birdie on the 10th. He maintained a good game throughout the tournament and made birdies on the 12th, 13th, and 16th holes. His three more birdies were recorded on the 18th, third, and fourth holes on the first day.

For the second round, Meronk started the game on the first tee hole and made two birdies on the third and fourth holes and then two more back-to-back birdies on the ninth and 10th holes. He struggled on the 11th and carded a bogey but then made two consecutive birdies on the 13th and 14th and another on the 17th for a round of 6-under 66.

At 16-under, Meronk has a two-stroke lead over Sebastián Muñoz heading into the final round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback