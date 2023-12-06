Adrian Meronk dismisses LIV Golf rumors by accepting PGA Tour card

Adrian Meronk's 2023 season as a pro golfer was quite a highlight. He won the 2023 Italian Open and the 2023 Andalucia Masters this year besides qualifying for all four Major championships. While he did not make the Ryder Cup team, he finished fourth in the DP World Tour Championship.

His fantastic finish on the DP World Tour has earned him a PGA Tour card for the next season, and he is just getting started. The 2024 season will be an exciting one for Meronk, who has also become the first Polish golfer to win on the European Tour. With his acceptance of the PGA Tour card, he has also quashed any rumours about him joining the LIV Series.

Adrian Meronk said via SBNation:

“[Playing on the PGA Tour] has been a goal to mine since we found out we are playing for PGA Tour cards. I’m very glad that I’m going to be playing on the PGA Tour. I played some tournaments this year and gained some experience. I’m looking forward to it.”

Expand Tweet

Meronk posted a video on Instagram and included the 2024 PGA Tour card. The new season will bring another chance for him to improve his performances in Majors, at which he has missed two cuts.

Adrian Meronk, Jon Rahm rumoured to join LIV Golf series amidst growing uncertainty

Along with Adrian Meronk, Jon Rahm has also been rumoured to join the breakaway series. As the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian PIF scramble to finalise a merger agreement, the world of golf is in a flux.

Jon Rahm's association with LIV Golf has been growing over the last two weeks. The first signs of his departure came from the fact that he left the TGL League hosted by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. He was also excluded from the recent lineup for the Amex Championship, where he is the defending champion.

None of the rumours have been confirmed so far, and Jon Rahm has not commented on them either. As for Adrian Meronk, he would be playing full-time on the PGA Tour next year.